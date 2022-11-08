Read full article on original website
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Biden speech live: President gives remarks following election as balance of power remains uncertain
WASHINGTON -- The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be some of the most consequential in the nation's history, with control of Congress at stake. All 435 seats in the House and 35 of 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot, as well as several influential gubernatorial elections in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Nebraska joins liberal states in approving $15 minimum wage
Nebraska is projected to approve a $15 minimum wage for workers amid a nationwide push for wage hikes that has predominantly taken hold in liberal states like New York, California and Illinois. The referendum, called Initiative Measure 433, garnered support from 59% of voters in Nebraska, while ballots opposing the...
Election results 2022: Key takeaways and race results so far; House, Senate control unclear
WASHINGTON -- Tuesday's election results bucked historical patterns and some of the polling averages and forecasts, with Democrats -- as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put it -- "outperforming expectations" even as Republicans celebrated double-digit victories in Florida, a longtime swing state. ABC News has not projected which party will control...
