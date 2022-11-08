ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IL

KBUR

Rinker defeats Cohoon following ballot recount

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Auditor’s office has released the updated unofficial election results following a recount. The recount was conducted due to an error in counting absentee ballots. According to the updated results, in the race for the Iowa House District 99 seat, Republican Matt Rinker defeated...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Unofficial election results in Des Moines County

Burlington, IA- The unofficial results of the 2022 midterm elections have been announced in Des Moines County. In the race for the open seat on the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors, Republican Incumbent Tom Broeker received nearly 63% of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Sandy Dockendorf. Republican Martin Graber...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Lee County voters overwhelmingly go Red again

LEE COUNTY - For the second straight general election, Lee County voters have resoundingly chosen Republican candidates and platforms. All precincts and absentee ballots had been reported before 10 p.m. and local GOP candidates Martin Graber, Tom Schulz, Becky Gaylord, and Chuck Holmes had all been elected to office. Graber...
LEE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Des Moines County Conservation Sunset Hike

Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced they will be hosting a sunset hike at Starr’s Cave Nature Center. The sunset hike will begin at 4:30 PM on Monday, November 14th, with the starting point being at the shelter house next to the nature center. The hike will...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

Southeast Iowa and Northeast Missouri election results – November 8, 2022

Republicans dominated elections in Iowa and Missouri. Tuesday’s winners included Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980. He received 56% of the vote to win another term in office. Here are results from contested races around the region:. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS. IOWA...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Two more cases of bird flu confirmed in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of Bird Flu in the state. Radio Iowa reports that the virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County and a commercial layer flock in Wright County. An Ag Department spokesman says the Wright...
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Argyle, Keokuk man get prison time for separate robberies

LEE COUNTY - Two men from southern Lee County were sentenced to prison last week after being found guilty of separate 2022 robbery incidents. On September 9, 2022, Hunter John West, 18, of Argyle, plead guilty to Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, Assault Causing Bodily Injury a Serious Misdemeanor, and Solicitation of Tampering with a Witness and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
LEE COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2022

On 10/31/2022 at 07:30 AM Stephen W. Perry of Timewell struck a deer on US 24 @ Cr 100E. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. On 11/02/2022 at 08:30 AM Russell E. Richard of Baylis struck a deer on US 24 one mile west of Ripley. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Tuesday, November 8, 2022

11/04/22 – 8:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Jeri Monique Fink, 43, of Fort Madison, in the 3000 block of Avenue N, on a Scott County warrant for probation violation. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 11/04/22 – 12:58 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison man arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 37-year-old Antoine Pierce of Fort Madison was arrested Tuesday, November 8th, by Fort Madison Police during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Avenue L in Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Former coach, trainer sentenced to prison

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Quincy coach and trainer who pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to prison. Jonathan Graff was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He pleaded guilty in late August...
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River

Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Task force arrests Keokuk man on meth charges

KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 11/7/2022, Russell Vandermartin, 60, of Keokuk, was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Officers with the Keokuk Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
KEOKUK, IA

