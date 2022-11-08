Read full article on original website
KBUR
Rinker defeats Cohoon following ballot recount
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Auditor’s office has released the updated unofficial election results following a recount. The recount was conducted due to an error in counting absentee ballots. According to the updated results, in the race for the Iowa House District 99 seat, Republican Matt Rinker defeated...
muddyrivernews.com
Niekamp wins lone contested race in Adams County, GOP controls 20 of 21 County Board seats
QUINCY — Ryan Niekamp defeated Democrat Arianna Downard-Salih for the second time to remain as Adams County Clerk and Recorder. Niekamp garnered nearly 84 percent of the vote Tuesday in Adams County’s only contested countywide race. Voter turnout was at 58 percent in the county. Treasurer Bryden Cory...
What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties
INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
KBUR
Unofficial election results in Des Moines County
Burlington, IA- The unofficial results of the 2022 midterm elections have been announced in Des Moines County. In the race for the open seat on the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors, Republican Incumbent Tom Broeker received nearly 63% of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Sandy Dockendorf. Republican Martin Graber...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
Pen City Current
Lee County voters overwhelmingly go Red again
LEE COUNTY - For the second straight general election, Lee County voters have resoundingly chosen Republican candidates and platforms. All precincts and absentee ballots had been reported before 10 p.m. and local GOP candidates Martin Graber, Tom Schulz, Becky Gaylord, and Chuck Holmes had all been elected to office. Graber...
Voters came out to cast their ballots, no major issues seen in Knox County
Voters in Knox County and the City of Galesburg made their voices heard Tuesday. Knox County County Clerk Scott Erickson says that usually for midterm and gubernatorial elections he’d see about 50 percent for voter turnout. This year it was much higher. “Well, normally, you’re usually looking at a...
Central Illinois Proud
Webb elected Fulton County Sheriff
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Jon Webb was elected Fulton County Sheriff Tuesday. Webb received 7,179 votes, while Maricle received 5,866 votes.
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
KBUR
Des Moines County Conservation Sunset Hike
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced they will be hosting a sunset hike at Starr’s Cave Nature Center. The sunset hike will begin at 4:30 PM on Monday, November 14th, with the starting point being at the shelter house next to the nature center. The hike will...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
tspr.org
Southeast Iowa and Northeast Missouri election results – November 8, 2022
Republicans dominated elections in Iowa and Missouri. Tuesday’s winners included Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980. He received 56% of the vote to win another term in office. Here are results from contested races around the region:. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS. IOWA...
KBUR
Two more cases of bird flu confirmed in Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of Bird Flu in the state. Radio Iowa reports that the virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County and a commercial layer flock in Wright County. An Ag Department spokesman says the Wright...
Pen City Current
Argyle, Keokuk man get prison time for separate robberies
LEE COUNTY - Two men from southern Lee County were sentenced to prison last week after being found guilty of separate 2022 robbery incidents. On September 9, 2022, Hunter John West, 18, of Argyle, plead guilty to Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, Assault Causing Bodily Injury a Serious Misdemeanor, and Solicitation of Tampering with a Witness and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2022
On 10/31/2022 at 07:30 AM Stephen W. Perry of Timewell struck a deer on US 24 @ Cr 100E. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. On 11/02/2022 at 08:30 AM Russell E. Richard of Baylis struck a deer on US 24 one mile west of Ripley. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, November 8, 2022
11/04/22 – 8:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Jeri Monique Fink, 43, of Fort Madison, in the 3000 block of Avenue N, on a Scott County warrant for probation violation. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 11/04/22 – 12:58 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to...
KBUR
Fort Madison man arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 37-year-old Antoine Pierce of Fort Madison was arrested Tuesday, November 8th, by Fort Madison Police during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Avenue L in Fort Madison.
khqa.com
Former coach, trainer sentenced to prison
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Quincy coach and trainer who pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to prison. Jonathan Graff was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He pleaded guilty in late August...
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
Pen City Current
Task force arrests Keokuk man on meth charges
KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 11/7/2022, Russell Vandermartin, 60, of Keokuk, was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Officers with the Keokuk Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
