On Friday, November 4, at approximately 2:26 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a barn on fire at 1584 335th Street in Salem. Later that day at approximately 7:44 a.m. the sheriff’s office was notified of a rekindling at the scene and responded again. This fire was reported as suspicious, and a subsequent investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office was conducted.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO