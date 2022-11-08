Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
$1.9B Powerball Drawing Becomes A Nail Biter
DES MOINES, IA – Don’t tear up those Powerball tickets just yet. Officials for the Multi-State Lottery Association in Des Moines, IA, which operates a number of lotteries across the United States, reported early this morning that Monday’s Powerball drawing has been delayed because one of the participating lotteries reportedly had issues processing sales, which was not unexpected given the number of people who were waiting in very long queues for their chance to buy what may be the winning ticket for the largest lottery in history: At least $1.9 billion for that person or persons who correctly picked the five numbers and the Powerball.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties
INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race
The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
Des Moines Police crack a case with twists and turns
(Des Moines) A missing person case turns into a kidnapping case, then a murder investigation for Des Moines police. A reported missing person was found by Des Moines Police at a local hospital on Election Day — they say the person had been kidnapped. Six people are facing kidnapping, drug, and gun charges. The story takes another twist when police say the kidnapping victim turns out to be a suspect in a recent murder case unrelated to the kidnapping. The hospitalized kidnapping victim is facing a first-degree murder charge. Des Moines police say he was involved in the targeted shooting of 22-year-old Dok Dok of Des Moines in October.
KCCI.com
New Food Bank of Iowa contract addendum affecting supplies at some pantries
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new requirement by the Food Bank of Iowa is shrinking supplies at some food pantries. The Food Bank asked its partners to commit to a minimum distribution of one three-day food supply once a month. Some partners were on board, but others walked away from their partnership.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Trafficked teen from Iowa who escaped from women’s center back in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa sex-trafficking victim, who escaped from a women’s center after serving time for killing a man she said raped her, is back in custody, authorities said. Pieper Delaney Lewis, 18, of Des Moines, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail at...
