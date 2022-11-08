ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira, Pique reach agreement on child custody after break-up

 3 days ago
BARCELONA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Colombian pop star Shakira has reached an agreement with former partner Gerard Pique over the custody of their two children following the break-up of their 11-year relationship earlier this year, Shakira's representative in Spain said on Tuesday.

The details of the agreement would be revealed later on Tuesday, the representative said.

According to local newspaper La Vanguardia, the agreement specifies that their sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, will move to Miami with their mother.

Shakira Mebarak, 45, and FC Barcelona defender Pique, 35, were together since 2011 but never married. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when he featured in the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the tournament's official song.

They made public the end of their relationship in a June statement.

The custody agreement was reached one week after Pique announced his imminent retirement from professional football and departure from FC Barcelona.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on May 26. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($14.48 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

($1 = 1.0013 euros)

Comments / 4

Angels 4real
3d ago

Awe, he’s a cutie, He looks just like his dad. I hope you two were able to come to an amicable solution. That definitely will benefit your son 🙏

Reply
3
