ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would you share lottery winnings with a friend who opted out?

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKZZG_0j2qERC400

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Heather and it’s about money! Here’s the email:

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Hi Jaime. We were talking about a dilemma in the office the other day and we were wondering what people would do in this situation. With the Powerball jackpot being so high, many offices and friends are pooling money for tickets. Well, we’ve been doing that for about two months now. There’s six of us that play every time there’s a drawing. Well, the past two weeks, one of the six has opted out. In the last drawing we won a couple of hundred bucks. We thought it was fun, and we were splitting the money and the one coworker who opted out came around asking for his share. We explained he didn’t chip in this week, but he said that we knew he was good for it. Now the money wasn’t the issue, it was the principle and his expecting the money. What if we won the billion, would we be expected to give him some then? Should we? Hope you can help us out. Thanks so much!

~ Heather
2022 Capital Region general election: A complete guide

I’m not a fan of him expecting the money. But if he’s usually in the drawing with everyone, I would give him some, probably not a full share, but some of it. I would feel bad for him otherwise. What would you do in that situation? Let’s help Heather out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you find cash in winter coat pockets or clear them out before putting them away?

"Now that the colder weather is here we're all taking out our winter coats. I did just last week and was lucky enough to find twelve bucks in the pocket! When I told some of my coworkers about it, they didn't understand how that could happen because they always wash their coats (or get them dry cleaned) before putting them away for Spring and Summer."
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel

Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dunkin’ offers free donuts for Veterans Day

Dunkin' will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a small thanks for their service on Veterans' Day. Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin' shops in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy