Oklahoma State

Winter weather potential increasing for High Plains region

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for light winter precipitation on Monday is on the rise for the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles along with eastern New Mexico. Models are still a bit uncertain on the amount and the exact precipitation type that we could see but ensemble guidance is gathering confidence in at least a chance of what will be a mixed bag of precipitation to start then eventually turning to snow.
Windy weather on Wednesday for the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds will be a nuisance Wednesday as a large low pressure center develops in NE Colorado and moves towards Nebraska. Winds likely gusting between 40-55 MPH in the Oklahoma Panhandle today with "slightly calmer" winds further south. Driving could become difficult at times for high profile vehicles traveling east or west. Driving conditions will be most problematic in southeast Colorado and southwest Kansas.
Oklahoma senator pushing forward with legislation to make Daylight Saving Time year-round

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Oklahoma lawmaker is continuing efforts to make Daylight Saving Time the official time in the state year-round. Every year, as November rolls around, we move our clocks backward an hour to end Daylight Saving Time, moving us into Standard Time. Next spring, we'll move them forward again when the government puts DST back in place. It's a practice Americans have been doing for over 100 years, but recently, there's been a push to lock the clocks on DST.
Greg Abbott's victory in Uvalde County is both surprising and expected

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott was re-elected to a third term Tuesday night—defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. One spot that helped propel him to victory in Uvalde County where the deadliest school shooting in the state happened at Robb Elementary. Abbott’s win in Uvalde is surprising...
Four states pass ballot measures to end 'prison slavery'

BATON ROUGE, La. (TND) — Voters in five states considered ballot measures Tuesday regarding whether to end forced labor in prisons, something not a lot of people realize the Constitution permits. Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont all approved their measures to curb the involuntary labor programs, according to The...
'Never forget your voice is necessary': Hofmeister responds after loss to Stitt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister lost her campaign to become the state's next governor to incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt Tuesday night. Hofmeister took to social media and responded to the loss late last night:. Will Rogers, one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons, once said, 'You've got...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a tougher-than-expected challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor's Association...
Oklahoma's GOP governor reelected, defeats state schools superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY (TND) — Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has won reelection in Oklahoma, according to The Associated Press. Stitt beat the state’s superintendent of schools after she switched parties to run as a Democrat with an eye on challenging Stitt in the general election. Stitt touted himself as...
What's next after Maryland voters approved recreational marijuana use?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly said yes to Question Four on the ballot, riding the wave of states to approve recreational marijuana use. The law takes effect July 1 of 2023, allowing adults 21 and older to possess, smoke and grow the herb with restrictions on possession of over 1.5 ounces.
Ken Paxton wins third term as attorney general, beating Democrat Rochelle Garza

"Ken Paxton wins third term as attorney general, beating Democrat Rochelle Garza" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has...
