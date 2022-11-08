Read full article on original website
Election returns from November 8, 2022
Editor's Note: These election returns are as complete as those provided to Hutch Post by the Kansas Secretary of State's office and the Reno County Elections Office and updated as quickly as we can. All election results are not final until the canvass, which in Reno County will be Nov. 17.
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Unofficial Saline County election results: All precincts reporting
This page will be updated as election results are updated by the Saline County Clerk's Office. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results with all 73 precincts reporting. According to information from the Saline County Clerk's Office, 15,721 ballots were cast in Saline County for...
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
Republican challenger defeats Democratic incumbent in Sedgwick County Commission race
Ryan Baty has defeated Lacey Cruse.
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
Chamber Blue deadline is next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce reminds those who expressed interest in Chamber Blue to finish the process to make sure they are covered for 2023. "Those who filled out the survey in August are eligible to enroll now in Chamber Blue," Teufel...
Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County
NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
Cosmosphere 'grateful' for assistance in tax renewal vote
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere thanked those that worked to make the public aware of the need for the quarter cent sales tax renewal that passed on Tuesday. "We are so grateful for everyone's help," Meredith said. "From everyone who distributed and put up signs in their...
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile making stops around Wichita
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been in Wichita this week and has made several stops.
GOP group issues censure of former Kan. governors who endorse Kelly
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party" The party...
Smoky Hill River Renewal Project status update
At Monday's Salina City Commission work session , commissioners heard a project update from the city utilities director and the project manager/civil engineer for the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project. The session provided commissioners with an in depth look at grant funding sources and project construction timelines. Eric Dove, civil...
Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows
With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
Veterans Day: Salina, Saline County to observe holiday Friday
The upcoming Veterans Day holiday brings with it local government closings. City of Salina and Saline County offices and buildings will be closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. They will return to regular hours on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, the City of Salina Municipal Solid...
Statewide call for artists issued for Newton murals
NEWTON, Kan. — There will be five artistic murals of Kansas birds to be displayed on the educational kiosks at the new R. Michael Rhoades (RMR) Community Wetlands Park in Newton. Newton Murals & Arts Project received grant funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Rotary...
City of Wichita, KDOT ready to treat roads this winter after snow and ice
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Preparations for severe winter weather are underway at the city of Wichita and Kansas Department of Transportation, or KDOT. Snow plows and salt and sand mix are available in anticipation of snow and ice. However, this winter, it may take longer to clear certain roads than usual.
