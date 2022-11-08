Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
countynewsonline.org
Siena L. Pemberton
Siena L. Pemberton, 73, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, surrounded by her family in Englewood, Ohio. She was born on May 19, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Olga and Edna (O’Dell) Copeland. Siena is survived by her children, Jason (Carrie) Pemberton of...
countynewsonline.org
Susan Jenkins
DECEMBER 17, 1954 – NOVEMBER 9, 2022. Susan Jenkins, age 67 of Ansonia, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 3:04 AM at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Born in Winchester, Indiana on December 17, 1954 she was a daughter to the late William Young and Joyce (Beiries) Lease. Susan was a graduate of Ansonia High School. She had worked at Fairlawn Restaurant in Greenville for over 30 years. She enjoyed painting and watching Oral Roberts on television every Sunday. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son John Jenkins, Jr. and step-sister Teresa Young.
countynewsonline.org
Midmark Corp. – Versailles High FFA Nov. 21 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Help maintain the area blood supply during the critical Thanksgiving holiday week by donating at the Midmark Corporation and Versailles High School FFA community blood drive Monday, Nov. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Elementary School: Multiplication Motivation
Greenville Elementary is filled with third and fourth graders saying catchy phrases to assist them in remembering multiplication (times) facts. For example, walking down the hallway, you may hear “To drive a 4×4 you have to be 16, or 7 in a row, 7 in a line, the answer must be 49.” Mrs. Barga, Ms. Borders, Mr. Coblentz, Ms. Copeland, Ms. Eley, Mrs. Britsch, Mrs. Duncan, Mrs. Flora, and Ms. Voke are in the process of ensuring all third and fourth graders know multiplication facts through 10.
countynewsonline.org
Veterans’ Day Ceremony & Parade
Join us in downtown Greenville to help honor our veterans!. The prelude begins at 10:45 a.m. with the ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Courthouse. The parade follows immediately after the ceremony. NOTE: Broadway Street will be closed from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please use Walnut Street as...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department is asking for help
Please be on the lookout for a missing/runaway juvenile, Feona Elizabeth Bales, 17 years old, last seen Friday November 4th at approximately 6 p.m. from her residence in Greenville. Feona was last seen wearing white pants, black sweatshirt and camouflaged jacket. Feona is 5’3, 120 lbs, black hair and hazel...
countynewsonline.org
Arcanum Public Library welcomes new director
The Board of Trustees of the Arcanum Public Library is pleased to announce that Peggy Grim has been named as its new Library Director. In her role, Peggy will continue leading the team in providing quality services, programming and materials. Peggy has more than 20 years of service with the...
countynewsonline.org
Edison State and Honda Team Up to Offer Student Internship Program
Edison State Community College invites current students, high school students, and their parents to learn more about the direct pathway developed to lead students into a manufacturing career at Honda. An information session will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.
countynewsonline.org
Farmers and Land Owners: Apple Farm Service continues Winter Fix program
Apple Farm Service is excited to announce their continuation of the Winter Fix program. This program offers area customers an opportunity to get ahead on their equipment maintenance with discounts from the dealership. “The Winter Fix is a way we can say thank you to our customers,” says Corporate Service...
countynewsonline.org
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 3 new dogs looking for a forever couch
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 3 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
countynewsonline.org
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 11/10
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 1:30PM. Public Attendees – Questions/Comments: All questions/comments from Public Attendees will be taken at the end of Regular Agenda Session (should be kept @ 2 min. or less)
Comments / 0