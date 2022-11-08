DECEMBER 17, 1954 – NOVEMBER 9, 2022. Susan Jenkins, age 67 of Ansonia, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 3:04 AM at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Born in Winchester, Indiana on December 17, 1954 she was a daughter to the late William Young and Joyce (Beiries) Lease. Susan was a graduate of Ansonia High School. She had worked at Fairlawn Restaurant in Greenville for over 30 years. She enjoyed painting and watching Oral Roberts on television every Sunday. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son John Jenkins, Jr. and step-sister Teresa Young.

ANSONIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO