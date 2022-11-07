Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Armand A. Doiron – Woonsocket
Armand A. Doiron, 87, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Cherry Hill Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Johnston, R.I., with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of Constance (Lamarre) Doiron for three years, and his late wife, Alice (Moulson)...
Valley Breeze
Lucy M. Swinson – North Providence
Lucy M. Swinson, 84, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in the Golden Crest Nursing Center, North Providence. She was the wife of the late John W. Swinson Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Angelina (Militerno) Rachiele.
Valley Breeze
Neighbors take it upon themselves to restore veteran cemetery
CUMBERLAND – After reading a September story on the Historic District Commission’s efforts to document and preserve the town’s 40 or so cemeteries, town resident Mark Cataudella began organizing a neighborhood cleanup of old burial grounds he knew to be in the Womantam Lane/Wampum Trail area. Coordinating...
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
After 35 years at the department - and six as deputy chief - Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi is retiring.
Valley Breeze
Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI
Domestic Couple (live-in) Year-round opportunity to work as a live in couple to manage a busy Narragansett, RI home. This position is full time and hands on in nature. The home is very active with family and guests, especially during summer months. Some responsibilities include housekeeping, laundry, cooking, errands, pool maintenance, light handyman duties, driving and general household upkeep. Prefer a mature, energetic couple that is seeking a long-term position. The ideal candidates are flexible, dependable, team players, hardworking and efficient. Accommodations in a private, furnished guest house on the premises are available for two adults with paid utilities. Compensation package includes salary, paid time off, 401K retirement plan, and partial paid medical coverage. An automobile will be available for use in meeting work responsibilities. Only non-smoker need apply. If interested, please email dpappas@picerneri.com or call 401-287-3106 for a detailed job description.
Valley Breeze
Elaine R. Berthiaume – Lincoln
Elaine R. (Champagne) Berthiaume, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Woonsocket, died Nov. 1, 2022, in her home. She was the wife of the late Lucien O. Berthiaume Jr., to whom she was married 49 years. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Aurora (Thibeault) Champagne.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket schools get $49K to support students experiencing homelessness
WOONSOCKET – The state last week awarded more than $347,000 to several districts across the state to support students experiencing homelessness, including approximately $49,426 for Woonsocket schools. Woonsocket school officials are reporting that the total number of families tracked as being homeless or in transitional housing is back up...
Valley Breeze
Kennedy Manor lists officers, events
WOONSOCKET – Kennedy Manor Social Club announces the following officers and events. The new slate of officers are: Pauline Clancy, president; Jean Leverault, vice president, Rita Hines, secretary; Linda Smith, treasurer; Christine Casavant, sunshine lady. The advisory board includes Rita Charpentier, Debra Bucharme, Marion Liard, Dave Wolfe, Arthur Benoit and alternate Jeanne Bastien.
Valley Breeze
Heritage Ballet Performs A Nutcracker Story Time at Cumberland Library Nov. 12
CUMBERLAND – Heritage Ballet, of Smithfield, will present A Nutcracker Story Time program for children ages 3-10 and their families at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. The children will listen to the story about “The Nutcracker,” as dancers from...
newportthisweek.com
Out With the Old Rogers
The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
Valley Breeze
Northern RI Art Group meets at the Cumberland Library Nov. 16
CUMBERLAND – The Northern Rhode Island Art Group will hold its next meeting at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. Artists of any medium are welcome to join this group. Share your work with other members and be inspired.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland Happy Baskets will serve 600 families
CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Happy Baskets celebrates its 31st year of distributing food baskets and toys during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays as it bands together once again with businesses, community leaders, school children, seniors, and local parishioners to assist local families in need. The program, which delivered its first...
Valley Breeze
Music at the Meetinghouse presents the Coast Guard Academy Chorale Sunday
GLOCESTER – Music at the Meeting House will present the Coast Guard Academy Chorale on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m., at the Chepachet Baptist Church, 1213 Putnam Pike. Titled “A Celebration in Song,” the program will feature a postponed commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and a tribute to veterans and to those who served their community and country by fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. Especially welcome will be veterans of all eras and police, firefighters, rescue teams, medical professionals, and other first responders; staffs of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and other employees and volunteers who were on the front lines.
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Streets Just Paved Are Being Ripped Up a Month Later By RI Energy
For more than two years, South Main Street and North Main Street have been in near-constant turmoil due to utility work conducted by Rhode Island Energy and its predecessor National Grid. Just weeks ago, the streets' re-pavement was completed. In addition, the streets perpendicular in the College Hill neighborhood between...
Valley Breeze
Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS – A Veterans Day remembrance will be held Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Park, corner of Hunt and Illinois streets, at 10 a.m. The agenda will include the singing of the national anthem, taps, a brief speaking program, and a wreath-laying ceremony.
Valley Breeze
Syroya's Bakery opens in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Syroya Eugene held a grand opening of her new bakery, Syroya’s Bakery, 1860 Mineral Spring Ave. near North Providence High School, last Saturday, officially starting business as the first minority woman-owned bakery in town. Eugene, 41, was born and raised in Providence and got her...
Valley Breeze
Harris Library will hold holiday book fair Saturday
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will hold a Holiday Pop-up Book Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will include author appearances, books from different genres and giveaways.
Valley Breeze
Central Falls schools, We Share Hope cut ribbon on Feed the Future pantry
CENTRAL FALLS – As of this week, the new Feed the Future food pantry is improving access to fresh, shelf-stable foods for students and families in the Central Falls School District. On Monday, Mayor Maria Rivera, Central Falls school district officials, along with members of the Rhode Island Department...
Valley Breeze
DeBarros, with new nonprofit formed, planning another big giveaway
PAWTUCKET – Local business owner Joey DeBarros is again planning to give away hundreds of turkeys and plenty of winter clothing to families in need this month, and after establishing a new nonprofit, he plans to expand the vision of the “Support is Key” brand. Joey DeBarros...
