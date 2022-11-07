Read full article on original website
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I.’s Son Messiah Shocks Fans With Country Music Debut
Stream “When I Dream” by Buddy Red, available on all streaming platforms. The Harris family is chock full of talent. While T.I. and Tiny are known for their professional rapping and singing skills, they aren’t the only ones in the family with musical skills. The duo’s 26-year old daughter, Zonnique, followed in her mom’s footsteps as a songstress, while 21-year old Domani took the rap route like his dad.
Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed
A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral. According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It...
HipHopDX.com
Erick Sermon & Domingo Mourn Passing Of Hurricane G
Rapper Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodriguez in Brooklyn, New York and who was once down with Def Squad, has passed away. There are no details on the cause of her death at press time, but various members of the Hip Hop community have confirmed her death on social media. Producer...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Hilariously Learns GloRilla’s Signature Dance
The behind the scenes moment immediately went viral. Lil Baby is everywhere these days. Since dropping his third studio album It’s Only Me earlier this month, the ATL native has been pulling all the stops to promote the critically acclaimed body of work. Over the weekend, the “Heyy” rapper performed at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming Concert, among other heavy hitting artists, including Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick and GloRilla.
thesource.com
Drake and 21 Savage Release New Album ‘Her Loss’
After a week’s delay, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album is officially available. The album was first announced in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks” but was pushed back to OVO engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID-19. The new album is 16 tracks...
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop' Legends Reuniting for New Special
Love & Hip Hop has been a staple in reality television since the New York franchise first premiered in 2011. The Mona Scott-Young-created and executive-produced show chronicles the lives of men and women in hip-hop and their romantic and business relationships as they unfold. Since the mothership series, the show has branched out into Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami. There have also been failed attempts to center in Houston. Throughout the years, dozens of cast members have come and gone and now fans will be able to catch up on what they've been doing since their exits from the show. Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?, a four-part specia, will premiere on Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. ET., following an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET.
Rick Ross shows off $1.5M watch delivered by armored truck (video)
The gates of Rick Ross’ mammoth mansion in suburban Atlanta open up and an armored car and security guard with a bulletproof vest enter to hand-deliver a million-dollar watch. Ross, born William Leonard Roberts, 42, shared the video of the delivery of the pricey accouterment, which is reportedly worth...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Postpones Apollo Theater Performance Out Of Respect For Takeoff’s Funeral
Drake has pushed back his Apollo Theater concert due to the scheduling of Takeoff’s funeral. Drake is pushing back his scheduled performance at the Apollo Theater out of respect for Takeoff. The funeral for the late Migos rapper is scheduled to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday.
Complex
Drake Moves Apollo Theater Concert Date to Pay Respect to Takeoff, Adds Second Show
Drake has postponed his upcoming Apollo Theatre performance out of respect for Takeoff’s funeral, which will take place this week. Originally set to happen on Friday, November 11—the same date as Takeoff's funeral at Atlanta's State Farm Arena—Drizzy will now perform at the iconic New York venue on December 6. He’s also added a second show, on December 7.
NME
Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”
The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
Rapper Paul Wall Gave Mattress Mack a Gold Chain
Mack didn't have the bandana on, but rapper Paul Wall got him a gold chain to represent for Houston.
Prodigy Releases “Angel” Music Video Featuring Faith Evans
The estate of late rapper Prodigy has unveiled the music video for “Angel” featuring Faith Evans, the latest single from The Hegelian Dialectic 2: The Book Of Heroine album, in celebration of what would’ve been his 48th birthday. Directed by Sylvain Lewis, KK4, and Jordan Tower, the visual begins with Evans on what appears to be a rooftop, belting out the hook as an orange helicopter glides above her in the sky. More from VIBE.comLil Baby And Future Take New York City In "From Now On" Music VideoXscape Will Be Honored With The Lady Of Soul Award At 2022 Soul...
thesource.com
French Montana Announces ‘Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition’ for Dec. 9
Coke Boys is still rolling. French Montana has announced the sixth edition of the mixtape series, Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition, set for release on Dec. 9. The new release will feature the full Coke Boys crew, Max B Chinx, Stove God, T Dot, Chinese Kitty, D, Thang, Cheese, and Kenzo B.
Nas Reveals Tracklist For 'King's Disease III' Album
The album executively produced by Hit-Boy drops this week.
Alicia Keys “December Back 2 June,” G Herbo “It’s Something In Me” & More | Daily Visuals 11.8.22
The holiday season is upon us and though this is technically Mariah Carey’s time to shine with her Christmas tunes, Alicia Keys is here to ring in the holiday season with a little jingle of her own. Coming through with some new visuals for “December Back 2 June,” the R&B legend gets into the Christmas […] The post Alicia Keys “December Back 2 June,” G Herbo “It’s Something In Me” & More | Daily Visuals 11.8.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Bleu Details Working With Lil Wayne On “Soul Child”
The sizzling track will be included on Bleu’s Friday release, “Tantra.”. Just over a year ago, Yung Bleu spoke about Lil Wayne’s impact on his songwriting. Artists often praise Weezy for his contributions to the industry and the Rap icon has solidified himself as a GOAT. This makes Lil Wayne one of the most sought-after collaborators in the industry, and Bleu snagged himself a feature.
