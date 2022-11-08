Read full article on original website
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
Sulphur Springs Teen Arrested On Weapons Charge
Hopkins County Deputies received a tip that a local teenager was selling guns on social media, advertising them as “ school supplies.” Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and the location of the guns. The 15-year-old boy, a student at SSISD, was taken into custody at 1:35 Tuesday morning.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for shooting another man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after reportedly shooting another man while they were hunting at Black Point in Cass County. Texas Game Wardens responded to a call on Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. about a hunting accident where three people were on the land. The victim...
4 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Wood County (Wood County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Wood County. Officials confirmed that 4 people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Farm to Market Road 515, about 9 miles north of Quitman.
Manslaughter Charged In Monday Shooting Death Of Atlanta, Texas Teen
Atlanta, Texas Police have arrested a 19-year-old young man and charged him with Manslaughter in the shooting death of another Atlanta teenager Monday. Atlanta Police have arrested and charged Cody Raymond Maxie Jr., 19, in the shooting death of Brandon Sprayberry, 18, following an incident outside of a residence this past Monday, November 7.
Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
Northeast Texas Killer Gets Death Sentence
A Bowie County jury of six women and six men has reached its decision in the penalty phase of the Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker. The jury sentenced her to death by lethal injection. They convicted Parker of murdering 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cutting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage, out of the womb. The kidnapping of the baby eventually led to the baby’s death.
Pedestrian killed in south Bossier Parish accident
ELM GROVE, La. - A 30-year-old Elm Grove man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a pickup on Parish Camp Road in south Bossier Parish. State police say Dallas Broussard was walking in the roadway. Broussard was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Troopers...
Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 11)
Thursday morning at 7:28, Paris officers responded to a report of a business burglary in the 200-block South Collegiate Drive. An employee started the day by finding the back glass door shattered. The only items possibly missing were a cash drawer and its contents of over $300 cash. Instead, they found the drawer outside, a few feet from the broken glass door. Police lifted a latent print to assist with the investigation.
4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WebXtra: Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Attorney says federally indicted Wood Co....
Longview Police: Missing woman found, taken to hospital
UPDATE: Nhan Le-Do was found and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials said she was found in the 2800 block of Clendenen Lane. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block […]
Vehicle strikes school bus in Atlanta
A red sedan struck the bus on Highway 59 in Atlanta in front of the Texas T Body Shop. The sedan’s front end completely crumpled from the impact. No injuries have been reported. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow,...
Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
Police looking for person who robbed victim at gunpoint in parking garage of Sam’s Town
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect. The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 8 just before 11 a.m., officers were called to an armed robbery that happened the Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. Police say the suspect walked up to the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint.
East Texas woman sentenced to death for murdering woman, cutting baby from womb
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2020. An East Texas woman has been sentenced to death by a Bowie County jury. According to KTBS, after just 90 minutes of deliberation, a jury handed down the punishment for Taylor Parker. Parker, 29, was convicted...
73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6
It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
