ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One dead after shooting at Oakhaven convenience store

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upMZ2_0j2qB6jp00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting in Oakhaven Monday night.

Police responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. outside a shopping center at 4635 Tchulahoma near Shelby Drive.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Two injured after man shoots SUV with assault rifle: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a  vehicle has been charged. Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday. It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting near downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting near downtown Memphis Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at Exchange Avenue and Hamlin Place at 10:15 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. No...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal stabbing suspect found dead at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a man accused of stabbing five people died at 201 Poplar. A week after the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed his identity as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell. WREG previously saw Isabell in court back in April, days after investigators say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 charged after woman fatally shot at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a woman was killed at a Whitehaven apartment complex. Courtavious Sanders and Jamie Weaver are both facing murder and attempted murder charges. The shooting happened Monday, September 26, at the Bent Tree Apartments on Briarpark Drive. Memphis Police say a woman was taken to the hospital, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen fatally shot in broad daylight while riding bike

MEMPHIS, TN – Police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot while riding his bike last week in South Memphis. On Nov. 1, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 1600 block of Mississippi Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Police said the boy was riding his bike when someone fired multiple shots […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect allegedly shoots man sleeping on sidewalk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting one person in North Memphis late Wednesday night. According to police reports, Timothy Finley shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Hamlin Plaza near Exchange Avenue. Witnesses say the victim was asleep on the sidewalk when Finley woke him up and fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shoots at home, cars during argument with father, sheriff says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tipton County man has been charged after allegedly shooting at his parent’s home during an argument last week. Johnathan Lindsey, 32, was arguing with his father in the 1200 block of Sanford Road on Nov. 3 when he went inside his parent’s home, grabbed a shotgun, and started shooting, according to Tipton […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven.  “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Employees accused of breaking into Pyros, accidentally starting fire

CORDOVA, Tenn. – Two Pyros employees and one former employee were arrested after police say they broke into the Cordova restaurant in the middle of the night and accidentally started a fire. According to police, firefighters responded to a call at Pyros Fire Fresh Pizza in the 2200 block of Germantown Parkway Friday and discovered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot to death in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southeast Memphis Tuesday afternoon. MPD officers were called to the scene in the 6300 block of Winchester, east of Ridgeway Rd., about 3:30 p.m. They found the man shot to death at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, killed in Hickory Hill; suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect took off in a light-colored vehicle. If you have any information, call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Waterside Drive inside an apartment complex off of Riverdale near Quince. Two male victims were located and taken to Regional One Hospital. One victim is currently in critical condition while the other in non-critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy