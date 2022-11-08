One dead after shooting at Oakhaven convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting in Oakhaven Monday night.

Police responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. outside a shopping center at 4635 Tchulahoma near Shelby Drive.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

