LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed back one of their officers who graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy on Friday, Nov. 4.

Deputy Tyler Cutlip was a member of the 190th Basic Class at the academy.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is proud of Cutlip for all of his efforts and accomplishments, and they look forward to his many years of professional service to the citizens of Greenbrier County.

The post Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back graduate appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .