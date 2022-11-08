A pay transparency law recently went into effect in New York City. Here are the other cities and states with similar legislation, and what workers there should know.

Angelina Bambina / Getty Images

Millions of workers in New York City will now know the salary range for a position upfront, in accordance with a new salary transparency law that took effect last week.

The city joins states like Colorado, Connecticut, and Nevada that have similar legislation, as well as others like California that will see these laws take effect next year.

Here are the cities and states with pay transparency laws on the books, and what workers there should know about them.

California

Under the Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act, which takes effect at the start of 2023, California employers will need to include reasonable salary ranges on job postings and keep job title and compensation records for each employee for as long as they're employed there and for three years afterwards.

Private employers with 100 or more employees must also submit a yearly report to the state's Civil Rights Department disclosing median and average hourly pay rates for each job category by race, ethnicity, and sex.

Colorado

Colorado's Equal Pay for Equal Work Act went into effect at the start of 2021, making the Centennial State the first in the country to require that employers provide salary information.

It requires employers with at least one employee in the state to list compensation in job postings, notify employees of promotional opportunities, and maintain job description and wage rate records for the duration of an employee's tenure and two years afterward.

Connecticut

As of last October, Connecticut began requiring employers to specify a wage range either upon the applicant's request or by the time an offer is made, whichever comes first. Employees must be provided a range upon: hiring, a change in their position, or their first request for a range.

Maryland

Under Maryland's Equal Pay for Equal Work law, which was passed in 2016 and amended in 2020, employers must provide the wage range for a position if a candidate asks and cannot retaliate against them in the hiring process for doing so.

Nevada

As of October 2021, Nevada employers and employment agencies must disclose a pay range to applicants who have interviewed for a position. Ranges must also be provided to current employees who have: applied for a promotion or transfer, interviewed for or been offered it, or requested a range for it.

Rhode Island

Starting in January 2023, Rhode Island employers must provide applicants' requested salary ranges at the time of application. For current employees, they must provide requested salary ranges at the time of: hire, any internal move to a new position, and any other time requested.

Washington

Beginning January 2023, Washington employers are required to include in every job posting a salary range or wage scale, as well as a description of the benefits and other compensation that come with the position.

While other states don't have legislation requiring salary ranges to be provided ro job candidates, several states have laws saying employers can't 1) ask applicants about their salary history or use that information to decide whether to hire them or what to pay them; 2) ban current employees from discussing pay; or 3) do either.States with some version of this legislation on the books include Alabama, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, and Vermont.Below the state level, there are also a handful of jurisdictions with pay transparency laws of their own.New York City's pay transparency law took effect on November 1.

It requires most employers to provide "good faith" salary ranges on job ads, promotions, and transfer opportunities.

