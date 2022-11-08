ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

The Amarillo Pioneer

2022 Midterm Election Results

The Amarillo Pioneer is proud to report election results for local races in Amarillo and Lubbock, as well as all statewide races. Results should begin coming when polls close at 7:00 pm on November 8th. You can also view our livestream for local Amarillo races, as well as the race for governor.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

City of Slaton votes for amendments, addresses nepotism

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Voters in Slaton have been gathering at the polls to vote on 23 amendment’s to the city’s Charter. The amendments address new vocabulary, terms of office for the city commissioner, passing ordinances and nepotism. The new amendments were presented after Slaton’s former city manager,...
SLATON, TX
KCBD

House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock residents asking what’s next for street bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents voted yes on a $200 million street bond on Tuesday, approving a plan that promises to improve roads in every district in Lubbock. Stephanie Hill, a District 2 resident, says progress started at the polls. “It has to start somewhere,” Hill said. “We have to...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Tech University System Announces New Vice Chancellor

LUBBOCK, TX – James Mauldin has been named vice chancellor and chief financial officer (CFO) of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System), Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Mauldin will begin his appointment on Jan. 2, 2023  A proven finance and strategic organizational leader of more than 25 years, Mauldin arrives at the TTU System Administration after serving as vice president of treasury management for the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and a tenure at the University of North Texas System (UNT System) as associate vice chancellor for…
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Needs To Step Up And Control The Pet Population

There are many things beyond our control and this is not one of them. If you told me that Lubbock needed to have greener parks, I could understand why that's not doable. If you told me we needed to house all the homeless, I could understand why that's not doable. Controlling the pet population is certainly doable, and it only takes a little math and effort to get it done. Let me also clarify that when I say, "Lubbock", I mean all of us.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

In-house dialysis treatments offered in Lubbock facilities

LUBBOCK, Texas—We learn more about how choosing an in-house dialysis treatment facility might be best for you or your loved one. Lubbock Hospitality is one facility that offers in-house medical treatments. For more information on the facilities and treatments, reach out to Monique with Senior Living Properties at 940-261-1014.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Brownfield ISD: Juvenile detained after making terroristic threat

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Brownfield Independent School District reported a juvenile has been detained by law enforcement after making a terroristic threat on Wednesday. The district shared this information on its Facebook page early Thursday morning. In the post, the district said investigators found no one had any...
BROWNFIELD, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Chickies Tasty Treats loves the friendly people of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— In house made chocolates and marshmallows, caramel apples and the biggest macaroons in Lubbock; is your mouth watering yet? You can have these treats and more at Chickies Tasty Treats. They also offer custom orders. Stop by their store located 4930 S Loop 289 or reach out at chickiestastytreats.com or by calling 806-368-5766.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX

