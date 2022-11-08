ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MACtion (Tuesday & Wednesday) Week 11 Preview & Picks | The College Football Experience (Ep. 1191)

By The College Football Experience
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To C-USA Schedule Decision

Conference-USA is making a major scheduling change after reaching new media rights deals with CBS and ESPN, per Sports Business Journal's John Ourand. In a quote lifted from podcaster Richard Johnson, "The new-look [C-USA] will shift its entire slate of October football games to midweek evenings starting with the 2023 season."
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names "Biggest Thing" That Impacts College Football Playoff Rankings Late In Season

According to college football analyst Kirk Herstreit, "style points" are going to play a significant role in the final choices for this year's College Football Playoff. That being said, Herbstreit believes one factor will trump all when it comes to selecting the final four teams. He feels whatever teams strike the most fear in the hearts of their opponents will ultimately get the nod to compete in this year's playoff.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy