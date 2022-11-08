MACtion (Tuesday & Wednesday) Week 11 Preview & Picks | The College Football Experience (Ep. 1191)

According to college football analyst Kirk Herstreit, "style points" are going to play a significant role in the final choices for this year's College Football Playoff. That being said, Herbstreit believes one factor will trump all when it comes to selecting the final four teams. He feels whatever teams strike the most fear in the hearts of their opponents will ultimately get the nod to compete in this year's playoff.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO