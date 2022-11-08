ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Just retire! Stop thinking about your self. Take care of Paul. Spend time with your grandkids. Teach them something that they will remember.

The List

Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill

President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
