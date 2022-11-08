Read full article on original website
paw ?
3d ago
Just retire! Stop thinking about your self. Take care of Paul. Spend time with your grandkids. Teach them something that they will remember.
Reply
2
Related
Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill
President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence
There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
'Do you believe this?': New video shows Pelosi's reaction to Capitol attack
The House January 6 select committee revealed never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders reacting to the Capitol attack from a secure location.
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Michael Cohen said Trump may not run for the presidency in 2024 as it would destroy his political fundraising 'grift'
Michael Cohen addressed rumors that Trump, his former boss, will launch a new presidential bid. He predicted Trump will not, as it would limit Trump's ability to spend money he has fundraised. Cohen was once Trump's right-hand-man, but is now one of his bitterest critics. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's ex-personal...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Tucker Carlson stays silent on flap over son Buckley
Fox News host Tucker Carlson refrained from commenting during his top-rated show Monday evening about a reported fuss over his son Buckley getting a job on Capitol Hill.
'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media
Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
"I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden saying that he inherited a terrible recession is a 'bold-faced lie'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blasts President Biden for politicizing crime and slams Dems' economic policies with election night just a few days away on 'Kudlow.'
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 6