Texas State

Democrats on defense to keep US House seats on Texas border

By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO
 3 days ago

A trio of U.S. House races in South Texas carried high stakes Tuesday as Republicans, who for decades rarely bothered to compete along the U.S.-Mexico border, made the heavily Hispanic region a priority in their pursuit of retaking control of Congress.

The unusually competitive atmosphere in South Texas , including for Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar , underlined the shifting political winds in an important stronghold for Democrats — and the ramifications beyond this election.

For Republicans, victories by any of three Latina candidates running for House seats in the region — Rep. Mayra Flores, Monica De La Cruz and Cassy Garcia — would deepen inroads the GOP is making nationally with Hispanic voters and demoralize Democrats in a place that has long been their turf.

In a sign of Republican optimism, Gov. Greg Abbott was hosting his Election Night party in the border city of McAllen, reflecting the GOP's eagerness to show conservatives are expanding their territory.

The GOP unleashed an aggressive play for South Texas after counties up and down the border swung toward former Presidential Donald Trump in 2020 , stunning Democrats who viewed the region safe and creating a new battleground overnight. Millions of dollars have since poured into the region and all three GOP House candidates outraised their Democratic opponents this summer.

Underscoring the intensity of the races heading into Tuesday, former president Bill Clinton swung through South Texas on Monday to campaign for Democrats. Big-name Republicans have also swooped into the region, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the weekend.

The most widely seen competitive race was in the 15th Congressional District, where De La Cruz and Democrat Michelle Vallejo were competing to represent one of the two new U.S. House districts that Texas was awarded last year following the release of new census figures.

Neither candidate was running to the middle. De La Cruz has defended abortion restrictions, promised tougher border security measures and drew praise from Trump during a recent rally in Texas. Vallejo has courted liberal voters in a progressive campaign that has called for a $15 an hour minimum wage and challenged conventional wisdom that Democrats along the border are more moderate.

Win or lose, Republicans have already made history in South Texas this year.

Flores became the first Republican Latina elected to a House seat in Texas when she won a special election in July to fill the remaining term of Democrat Filemon Vela, who retired early from the 34th Congressional District . She was running against Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in a rare race between two sitting members of Congress: Gonzalez switched districts after the one he currently represents was made more competitive under new voting maps.

Cuellar, who survived a close scare in his Democratic primary this year, is facing Garcia, a former aide to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and a former staffer in the Trump administration. Cuellar has been among his party's loudest critics of President Joe Biden, particularly over the administration's response to a record number of migrant crossings on the border.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 57

Skip Ta'lou
3d ago

THINGS LIBERALS HAVE RUINED:Oscars, Women's Sports, Youth Sports, News Media, Football, our National Anthem, Dr Seuss, Universities, nearly all Holidays, the Traditional Family, Disney, Uncle Ben's Rice, California, Elections, Scouting, and Immigration. Schools, social media, masculinity, and Hollywood. They've ruined Winning (everyone gets a trophy), Judges and Courts, Colorado, Men's/Women's Bathrooms, Christmas, cities, dating, and Police. Progress made in race relations, dining out in restaurants, Late Night TV, Mr Potato Head, Women's Pro Soccer. They've wrecked Health Insurance, ruined Parades, and Marriage. History, prayer, the concept of 'gender', and Emergency Rooms flooded with no-pay illegals, Peaceful Protests, and Energy Independence. They've ruined the concept that, yes, Black Lives do Matter, and teams named after our great Native American People .They've ruined the meaning of Impeachment, the Economy, pancake batter and Military Physical Minimum Standards.

Reply(7)
54
Mike Fratz
3d ago

if comments are any indicator of the outcome of this election the dems don't stand a chance although if I had been fooled into voting democrat I would be too ashamed to even read the comments let alone post one

Reply(3)
27
Penelope
3d ago

REALLY. Why(?) they don't work for the crisis issues there. They don't help America to be safe, secure for you the voters. They want to be above the law of America. Vote them out to vote in your voice that enough is enough!

Reply
9
