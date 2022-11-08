Read full article on original website
WSAZ
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
Consultants don’t suggest splitting West Virginia’s DHHR
A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted.
Here are north central West Virginia’s voter turnout rates
Midterm Election voter turnout appeared to return to normal levels in 2022 after 2018's spike to 50%, preliminary numbers suggest.
WSAZ
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election night, those margins grew even larger. […]
wvpublic.org
State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4
West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia Amendment 2 fails at the polls
UPDATE: ( 11:12 P.M. Nov. 8, 2022) – As of 11:12 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, the Associated Press is calling the race against Amendment 2, saying voters have struck it down at the polls. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is currently failing on the Nov. 8,...
Metro News
West Virginia’s Red Wave
West Virginia voters have propelled the Republican Party to historic numeric advantages in both the state Senate and the House of Delegates. In the Senate, Republicans won 16 of 17 seats up for election and, in the process, defeated four incumbent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and four-term Senator Ron Stollings.
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
Metro News
Amendments 1, 3 and 4 move toward defeat
Constitutional amendments were headed toward defeat as results came in Election Night. With more than three quarters of all precincts across the state reporting, Amendment One on impeachment powers was being voted down 219,792 to 157,161. Amendment Two, the highest profile measure about property taxes, was being defeated 253,913 to 133,474.
WTAP
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
Metro News
Review: DHHR needs big improvement but not a split
An outside review of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has rejected a legislative proposal to split the agency, but concludes changes are urgent to knock down silos and improve results. “To improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option;...
Metro News
State BOE told Amendment 4 rejection should serve as ‘vote of confidence’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Board of Education conducting its regular monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston where policies were reviewed and plans discussed. The board now knows its decisions cannot be overturned by the state legislature after a statewide vote on Tuesday rejected Amendment 4. The amendment, proposed by...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2 goes down in defeat
CHARLESTON — After more than 30 years of recommendations under Republican and Democratic administrations and weeks of heated rhetoric between Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers, West Virginia voters gave the Legislature the thumbs down for making changes to tangible personal property taxes. Amendment 2, giving the Legislature the...
Metro News
Secretary of Veterans Affairs is moved by acts of gratitude
CHARLESTON, W.Va.. — The top man with Veterans Affairs in West Virginia, who is also a veteran, believes West Virginia does a very good job of saying thanks and honoring those who have served. Ted Diaz, speaking on MetroNews Talkline on Veterans Day, noted he’s often moved by acts of kindness and respect directed toward West Virginia’s veterans by those of all ages.
Metro News
Republicans to control 118 of 134 seats in state legislature
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There will only be a total of 16 Democrats in the 134 member state legislature when next year’s regular session begins after Republicans picked up 7 seats in the state Senate and 10 seats in the House of Delegates in Tuesday’s General Election. If...
Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
WDTV
Amendment 2: West Virginia’s most controversial ballot item
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 2 is the most controversial item on the ballot this midterm election. 5′s Kaley Fedko spoke with Gov. Jim Justice, local politicians and other officials about Amendment 2. Watch the video above to learn more.
WBOY
Which West Virginia breweries have the most beers in the top 30?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We’ve gone through the highest-rated beers in West Virginia, with Chestnut Brew Work’s Halleck Pale Ale being the most consistently highest-rated beer. But which breweries have the best claim to being consistently the best? (By online rating standards of course) Using the beer...
WTRF
DHHR confirms West Virginia’s first pediatric flu death this season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health has confirmed West Virginia’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no details of the death will be released including the child’s name, hometown,...
