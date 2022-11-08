Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
New representation in the State House for western Massachusetts
Next term, there will be a host of new and old faces when it comes to who will be representing the western part of the state.
wamc.org
With blowout win, Mark lays out Mass. state Senate agenda for 2023
Mark dominated his race for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden district seat against unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair, winning a roughly 75-25 split with a difference of almost 30,000 votes. After a decade in the commonwealth’s lower house, he woke Wednesday morning with a much more significant mandate as one of just 40 state senators on Beacon Hill. WAMC caught up with the state Senator-elect outside of his victory party at Patrick’s Pub in downtown Pittsfield.
Republican lawman 'Lew' Evangelidis had lay of land Tuesday
Despite it being a great election day for Democratic candidates in the Bay State, one Republican lawman had the lay of the land. Lewis G. “Lew” Evangelidis easily won another six-year term as Worcester County sheriff. Winning by 51,486 votes (with 95% reported), Evangelidis received 162,648 votes (59%)...
iBerkshires.com
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga defends seat against Agawam councilor
SOUTHWICK — Incumbent state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, R-Southwick, won another two-year term on Tuesday, defeating a Democratic opponent from Agawam for the seventh consecutive election. Some of the district’s towns were still tabulating votes on Wednesday, but with results in from the two largest towns, Agawam and Southwick, as...
WCVB
Governor-elect Healey meets with Gov. Charlie Baker after election win
BOSTON — After claiming adecisive and historic electoral victory, Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll met Wednesday with outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito at the State House. "I thank them for the invitation to be here today to show what is so...
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
WCVB
Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep
BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard
SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
CBS News
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
MassLive.com
