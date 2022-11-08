ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)

By Heather Morrison
 3 days ago
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Votes Overwhelmingly to Join MBTA

New Bedford voters have spoken: city residents have agreed to join the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, clearing the way for SouthCoast Rail to start service to Boston as planned in 2023. New Bedford supported the measure by a whopping 80.4%, with 16,308 voting yes to 3,969 against. Part of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep

BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 1st Essex & Middlesex State Senate District (Bruce Tarr vs. Terence Cudney)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican candidate and incumbent Bruce Tarr is running against Independent candidate Terence Cudney for the 1st Essex and Middlesex District, which includes Gloucester, Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, North Andover (precincts 5 to 8), Rockport, Rowley, Wenham, West Newbury, North Reading, and Wilmington.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

