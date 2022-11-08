2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)

Read full article on original website
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Republican lawman 'Lew' Evangelidis had lay of land Tuesday
Despite it being a great election day for Democratic candidates in the Bay State, one Republican lawman had the lay of the land. Lewis G. “Lew” Evangelidis easily won another six-year term as Worcester County sheriff. Winning by 51,486 votes (with 95% reported), Evangelidis received 162,648 votes (59%)...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
Heroux declares Bristol County Sheriff victory, Fall River to join MBTA
According to Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, he will be the new Bristol County Sheriff. Heroux stated early this morning that he has enough votes for victory, ending Thomas Hodgson’s 25-year reign at the position. Hodgson was appointed to the post in 1997 and had not received a challenger in...
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
No Warming Up Your Car in Massachusetts This Winter and Other Ridiculous State Laws
No Warming Up Your Car This Winter and Other Ridiculous Massachusetts Laws. Did you know warming up your car in Massachusetts can be illegal?. This is one of the ridiculous laws on the books here in Massachusetts. The law, Chapter 90, Section 16A, states that “No person shall cause, suffer,...
Outages possible in Mass. as Tropical Storm Nicole hits the commonwealth
National Grid and Eversource are telling customers they are prepared for heavy rain and wind expected to come Friday evening going into Saturday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole head toward New England. Both of their websites updated their outage pages informing people that they are monitoring weather...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
MassDOT is installing wrong-way vehicle detection systems on these Mass. highways
Various lanes and ramps will be closed in Massachusetts from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 18, to allow the state’s Department of Transportation to test wrong-way vehicle detection systems. The testing is part of a $2.6 million pilot program focusing on the installation of the detection systems at...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
New Bedford Votes Overwhelmingly to Join MBTA
New Bedford voters have spoken: city residents have agreed to join the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, clearing the way for SouthCoast Rail to start service to Boston as planned in 2023. New Bedford supported the measure by a whopping 80.4%, with 16,308 voting yes to 3,969 against. Part of the...
Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep
BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 1st Essex & Middlesex State Senate District (Bruce Tarr vs. Terence Cudney)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican candidate and incumbent Bruce Tarr is running against Independent candidate Terence Cudney for the 1st Essex and Middlesex District, which includes Gloucester, Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, North Andover (precincts 5 to 8), Rockport, Rowley, Wenham, West Newbury, North Reading, and Wilmington.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
