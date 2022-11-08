Read full article on original website
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
D.C. Memo: Minnesota no longer largest turnout state
WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans voted in Tuesday’s midterm than in 2018. Minnesota was part of that trend and the state has lost its status as having the highest turnout in the country. That honor went to Oregon this year, where 68% of the voters went to the polls,...
How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points. Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.
Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean
(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday’s election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor on Tuesday, fending off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism. Walz led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic -- including lockdowns, school shutdowns and business closures. He also led the state through the unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. He made his support for abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign. Jensen hammered Walz for rising crime, including failing to control damaging protests after Floyd’s death, and for what...
Education Minnesota’s Agenda Includes Fully Funding Public Education
Education Minnesota says its top priority heading into the next legislative session is getting lawmakers to fully fund public education. President Denise Specht:. “Fully funded public education in Minnesota will mean a sustained multibillion-dollar increase in the money the state provides to its school districts. And we’re ready to hold accountable, all the politicians who promised full funding on the campaign trail.”
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
Leigh Finke to become first transgender legislator in Minnesota House
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A on Tuesday night.According to the secretary of state, she defeated Republican Trace Johnson 81% to 18% and will serve St. Paul, Falcon Heights, Roseville, and Lauderdale. The first-time candidate was endorsed by top DFL-ers, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Sen. Tina Smith.Finke said she ran for office because "the transgender community deserves to have a voice in building our shared future." She's a supporter of abortion rights, improving mental health care in...
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
How Walz won Minnesota governor’s contest against Jensen in charts
DFL Gov. Tim Walz beat GOP candidate Scott Jensen in Tuesday’s election by 7.7 percentage points, a smaller margin than his 11.4-point victory in 2018. Nonetheless, it was considered a major victory for the DFL in a year where political headwinds of inflation and crime made it seem like voters could favor Republicans.
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
Talking Points: Anticipated "red wave" fails to reach Minnesota's shores
MINNEAPOLIS -- The anticipated "red wave" never crashed the land of 10,000 lakes.There were Republican bright spots -- a convincing win in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District by Republican congressman Brad Finstad, and a 20-point win in northeastern Minnesota, including Duluth and the Iron Range, by Republican incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber.But this was an election where the Democrats shocked even themselves with an apparent sweep of state constitutional offices, and also winning control of the state legislature.These are the election results no one saw coming, including Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller."While it does not look like Senate Republicans will...
2022 Minnesota Congressional races: Craig defeats Kistner in close battle for 2nd District
Minnesota's 2nd District election was the closest fought congressional race on Tuesday night, with Democrat Angie Craig ultimately prevailing again over Republican Tyler Kistner. The race, one of the most expensive in the country with tens of millions of dollars poured into it, was decided by a few percentage points...
Minnesota Statewide General Election Results
Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%) Socialist Workers:...
Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 8
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber defeated Democrat Jen Schultz securing 56.02% of the vote to Schultz's 43.88% of the vote as of 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, with 70.42% of precincts reporting. Minnesota 2022 election results. Tap or click...
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reelected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) – Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
Minnesota nonprofit allegedly tied to food aid fraud drops lawsuit against state
For MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “A St. Paul nonprofit allegedly tied to a major food aid fraud scheme dropped its lawsuit against the state Wednesday. Partners in Quality Care had filed the suit in early September, alleging that the Minnesota Department of Education improperly cut off federal child nutrition program funding. MDE stopped sending payments in January to Partners in Quality Care, also known as Partners in Nutrition, after the FBI searched two dozen homes and businesses connected to a similar organization, Feeding our Future. Federal prosecutors later charged 50 people with stealing $250 million in hunger relief funds from two U.S. Department of Agriculture food programs that MDE manages on the state level.”
