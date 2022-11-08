Read full article on original website
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
Wilmington Election Results For November 8: Town Goes Blue For The Night — Supports 8 Of 9 Democratic Candidates In Contested Races
WILMINGTON, MA — 10,318 Wilmington voters casted ballots in the November 8, 2022 election, representing a 57.31% turnout. In Wilmington, State Representative Dave Robertson (D-Wilmington) defeated his challenger Paul Sarnowski (R-Wilmington) by 12.5%. Robertson has been re-elected, also carrying the Tewksbury portion of the 19th Middlesex district. State Senator...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
Heroux declares Bristol County Sheriff victory, Fall River to join MBTA
According to Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, he will be the new Bristol County Sheriff. Heroux stated early this morning that he has enough votes for victory, ending Thomas Hodgson’s 25-year reign at the position. Hodgson was appointed to the post in 1997 and had not received a challenger in...
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Ware town meeting asked to fund improvements to Memorial Field
WARE — Town officials will ask at a special town meeting Monday to give Memorial Field, a four-acre tract of land off South St., a facelift. The field owned by the municipality is mostly used for athletic events. If approved, the proposal would transfer maintenance of Memorial Field to...
Republican Lt. Gov. Polito praises Gov.-elect Healey for impact on her daughter, girls throughout the state
Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, practically beaming at the sight of Democratic Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll in the Massachusetts State House Wednesday, celebrated the pair’s barrier-breaking victory on election night. Healey and Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, are the commonwealth’s first all-female executive team. Attorney...
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson Concedes to Attleboro Mayor
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has conceded to his Democratic challenger, Attleboro, Massachusetts Mayor Paul Heroux. The race for sheriff in the Southeastern Massachusetts county has been pretty tight, with Heroux leading Hodgson by only about one point. The race has not been officially called yet, but Heroux has claimed victory.
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election
Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results: Ballot questions
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
2022 Mass. Election Results: Plymouth County District Attorney (Timothy Cruz vs. Rahsaan Hall)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The 2022 Plymouth County District Attorney race pits a Republican incumbent and a progressive Democratic against one another. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, a Republican, has been a lawyer for 37 years and began his career as...
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
How State House, Senate races are shaping up in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Political Director Adam Sexton and analyst Scott Spradling break down how the balance of power in Concord could look in coming year. See the latest results for the State House, State Senate and Executive Council races.
