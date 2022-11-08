Read full article on original website
Related
Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how
(NEXSTAR) — The winning numbers for the $2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. Didn’t match all six numbers? Have no fear, there are other ways your ticket could still make you some money. There are nine ways in which you can win with a Powerball ticket. The...
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Powerball ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion jackpot
Powerball announced Tuesday a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers.The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10. California lottery officials said on Twitter the winning ticket was sold at a service center in the Los Angeles County community of Altadena.The service center gets a $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the California lottery. Owner Joseph Chahayed told CBS Los Angeles he's going to share the bonus with his family, which for now includes...
Dad buys 40 lottery tickets — all winners — and wears costume to claim $30M in China
He wanted to keep the money a secret from his family.
I’m a coin collector – your quarter may be worth over $143,000 see exact details to look for
YOUR 1932 Denver quarter may be worth up to $143,750 - but it must have these details. According to a coin collector by the name of thebowerscoinshow on TikTok, the quarter must have specific factors to grab that kind of cash. They recently posted a TikTok explaining that the quarter...
A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after buying a $1 lottery ticket minutes before the drawing closed
Stephanie Israel made a sudden decision and purchased the lottery ticket online. Now she's adding thousands to her bank account.
A $100K lottery winner decided to buy three more tickets to celebrate her prize— and won another $300K on the same day
On her way home from collecting her $100,000 prize, a Delaware woman decided to buy three more tickets and won an extra $300,000.
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid
The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.
$500 stimulus payment coming to many individuals and families
photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very possibly be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source)
When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?
The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball number 20. >> More: Check the Powerball website to see if any winning tickets were sold...
Local lottery ticket misses Powerball by one, still gets $100k
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to 800 million after no one was able to match all the winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t any big winners. The winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56 and a Powerball of 24.
New program will send out payments up to $1,200
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $16.35M lottery prize claimed by trust
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts has been claimed nearly two months after it won. But the winner’s name wasn’t released. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10.
This nickel just sold for $4.2 million. There are only four more coins like it
The Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel was acquired by GreatCollections Coin Auctions for $4.2 million. Only five of the rare 1913-dated coins are known.
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7, 2022 finally revealed after delay
UPDATE, 9:40 a.m.: The Powerball numbers have finally been revealed. The Powerball drawing for Monday, November 7 was delayed for about 9 hours overnight due to "security protocols." The delay...
Woman wins $300,000 on her way home from collecting $100,000 lottery prize
A Delaware woman on her way home from collecting a $100,000 lottery prize stopped to buy a scratch-off ticket and won an additional $300,000.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0