ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Powerball ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion jackpot

Powerball announced Tuesday a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers.The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10. California lottery officials said on Twitter the winning ticket was sold at a service center in the Los Angeles County community of Altadena.The service center gets a $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the California lottery. Owner Joseph Chahayed told CBS Los Angeles he's going to share the bonus with his family, which for now includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
J.R. Heimbigner

$500 stimulus payment coming to many individuals and families

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very possibly be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
TENNESSEE STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
WASHINGTON STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy