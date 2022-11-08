ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Raiders Losing Darren Waller

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed star tight end Darren Waller on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four weeks. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team expects him to be fully prepared to return for the final stretch of the season after this four-week break.
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
49erswebzone

Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.

Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady's prediction on Bill Belichick breaking one of the NFL's most unbreakable records

Coach Bill Belichick recently surpassed legendary coach George Halas and moved into second place behind Don Shula for the most wins in NFL history. Shula’s 347 career wins as an NFL head coach has long been considered one of the league’s most unbreakable records, and yet, Belichick’s Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts put him within 21 wins of tying the record and 22 wins from actually breaking it.
NEW YORK STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy