Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins
Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
thecomeback.com
Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Reacts To Raiders Losing Darren Waller
The Las Vegas Raiders have placed star tight end Darren Waller on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four weeks. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team expects him to be fully prepared to return for the final stretch of the season after this four-week break.
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury 'Not Major' - Could Miss Vikings Game
Josh Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings is in jeopardy. And that, depending on one's perspective, is kinda "major.''
Tom Brady, Todd Bowles At Odds Over Buccaneers' Team Effort
Arguably the two most important members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in major disagreements over the team's effort level during the last few weeks. According to a Pro Football Talk article written this morning, a Buccaneers' website, JoeBucsFan.com, highlighted two vastly different quotes ...
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. The Cleveland Browns' suspended quarterback can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston.
Tom Brady's prediction on Bill Belichick breaking one of the NFL's most unbreakable records
Coach Bill Belichick recently surpassed legendary coach George Halas and moved into second place behind Don Shula for the most wins in NFL history. Shula’s 347 career wins as an NFL head coach has long been considered one of the league’s most unbreakable records, and yet, Belichick’s Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts put him within 21 wins of tying the record and 22 wins from actually breaking it.
Patriots players believe one Bill Belichick assistant is the NFL's next great coach
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t a guy that hands out coaching jobs easily. He typically prefers to lean on familiarity and built-in trust before stamping a title on someone’s name. It’s likely the reason why former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is calling the offensive plays over...
Ryan Clark fires shot at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark fired a shot via Twitter on Tuesday night at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt. Brandt, like many who cover the NFL, criticized the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach despite his lack of coaching experience. Brandt was incredulous over the hire and...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0