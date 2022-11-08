Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Republican lawman 'Lew' Evangelidis had lay of land Tuesday
Despite it being a great election day for Democratic candidates in the Bay State, one Republican lawman had the lay of the land. Lewis G. “Lew” Evangelidis easily won another six-year term as Worcester County sheriff. Winning by 51,486 votes (with 95% reported), Evangelidis received 162,648 votes (59%)...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
The results: See who won in Central Mass.
MassachusettsUpdated results for all races 17th Worcester District: LeBoeuf vs. Fullen State Rep. David H.A. LeBoeuf looks to be on his way to reelection. With about 95% of the vote in,...
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga defends seat against Agawam councilor
SOUTHWICK — Incumbent state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, R-Southwick, won another two-year term on Tuesday, defeating a Democratic opponent from Agawam for the seventh consecutive election. Some of the district’s towns were still tabulating votes on Wednesday, but with results in from the two largest towns, Agawam and Southwick, as...
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
Bristol County Elects New Sheriff as Heroux Defeats Hodgson
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a chart of the vote tallies in each reporting municipality as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are in, and for the first time since 1997, Bristol County will have a new sheriff. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has defeated longtime incumbent sheriff...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
iBerkshires.com
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard
SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
Mass. State Lottery: 3 $1 million winners Monday; 18 winners in 2 days
Many across the country dreamed of becoming a billionaire Monday night as the Powerball jackpot hit an estimated $2 billion. Although the winner came from California, there were still several lottery winners in Massachusetts walking away with considerable prizes this week. On Monday, one Massachusetts State Lottery player won a...
Easthampton Councilor Owen Zaret accused of harassment by fellow councilors
Multiple Easthampton City Councilors have accused fellow Councilor Owen Zaret of bullying and harassment, behavior those councilors say has led to at least one resignation and potentially another. Zaret, first elected in 2017, dismisses the claims as “disagreements” among professionals. Former council member Lindsey Rothschild recently came forward...
Amherst Town Council to attempt resolution of police incident with second special meeting
AMHERST — Council President Lynn Griesemer will call another special meeting of the 13-person body on Monday in an attempt to resolve lingering issues involving a police department encounter with nine youths on July 5. The Nov. 14 meeting is scheduled to begin with public comment at 6:30 p.m.,...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
Ware town meeting asked to fund improvements to Memorial Field
WARE — Town officials will ask at a special town meeting Monday to give Memorial Field, a four-acre tract of land off South St., a facelift. The field owned by the municipality is mostly used for athletic events. If approved, the proposal would transfer maintenance of Memorial Field to...
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
