Worcester, MA

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard

SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
