yulyn papendry
3d ago
I'm just speculating that it happened at the intersection in front of Hysongs??? It's a four way intersection yet people don't understand the concept of how to use one. They need to put a light there.
At least 11 injured in accident on Turnpike in Beaver Co.
Up to 11 people have injuries after a seven-vehicle pileup on the Turnpike in Beaver County. It happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township.
Turnpike reopens to traffic after 11 people injured in multi-vehicle crash
A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened to traffic after being shut down because of a multi-vehicle crash in which 11 people were injured. The crash between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits was reported shortly before 10 a.m., according to a Beaver County 911 supervisor. The 11 people who...
Truck with steel beams catches fire on I-80 in Mercer County
Crews were called to Exit 15 of I-80 in East Lackawannock Township headed towards Mercer around around 5:30 a.m.
Police investigate 2 incidents overnight in Allegheny County; At least 1 injured
Officers were seen investigating two Allegheny County locations about a mile from each other overnight. They were first called to Blondies Food and Spirits on Allegheny Boulevard in Verona around 11 p.m. Thursday. We saw investigators uncover a bullet shell casing at that location, and emergency dispatchers tell us one...
At least 1 injured in Washington County ATV crash
At least one person was injured in an ATV crash in Washington County Thursday. The crash occurred off Snee Road in Union Township. Members of the Library Volunteer Fire Company assisted Finleyville and Elrama departments with the rescue of a male around 6 p.m. An official from Elrama told Channel...
Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 30 in North Huntingdon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County shut down Route 30 for several hours.The crash Thursday in North Huntingdon was near Colonial Manor Road.It is not clear if there were any injuries. The road has since reopened.
Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills
VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
Franklin Man Injured in SUV vs. Deer Collision on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer on Route 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Police say...
Ligonier Valley police officer involved in crash
LIGONIER, Pa. — A Ligonier Valley police officer in a fully-marked police vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Wednesday evening. The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. on State Route 711 in Ligonier Borough. State police said the officer was traveling south on the...
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
18 people injured in 3 separate crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Traffic is now moving in both directions after a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike closed due to a crash in Beaver County. All lanes were closed on I-76 in the area of Beaver Valley Exit No. 13. According to a tweet from 511, the scene has cleared and all lanes have reopened.
Major crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike sends 11 people to the hospital
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Multiple people were injured following a 10-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County on Friday morning.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township, authorities said.Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening.First responders rushed to the scene at mile marker 14.2.A total of 10 vehicles were involved in the crash and two others broke down in the resulting traffic jam.Part of the Turnpike westbound was closed for hours as police investigated and crews cleared the scene. The left lane was able to get by, but the restrictions caused significant delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
1 person flown to the hospital after vehicle collides with Amish buggy
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are investigating a crash in Armstrong County that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy. According to information provided to KDKA, the crash happened on Route 839 at Jordan Hill. One person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Their condition is not known at this time.
Armstrong County crash involving Amish buggy sends one to the hospital
At least one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a crash involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy Thursday morning. It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. along Route 839 in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. Sky 4 flew over the area where debris from the crash could be...
Part of Ft. Duquesne Bridge closed after truck's brakes catch fire
PITTSBURGH — The Ft. Duquesne Bridge is closed inbound Friday night after a gasoline tanker truck's brakes caught fire. The incident initially left traffic closed in both directions, though footage from WTAE's Action Cam shows the outbound lane reopened. This is a developing story. Stay with WTAE for continuing...
Family of man killed in incident at Walmart in Beaver County speaks out, demands answers
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Tears stream down the faces of Ken Vinyard’s family members, just days after his death. “He loved his daughter Crimson, who was named after the (Alabama) Crimson Tide. She was the love of his life. Nobody loved a kid more than him,” said Marcy Beatty, Vinyard’s fiance.
North Versailles hit-and-run leads to car smashing into a home
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A car crashed into a home Thursday in North Versailles after a police chase. Witnesses say police were checking on a man who was sleeping in a car when he woke up and took off. He then blew through the stop sign at the intersection...
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.
1 injured when vehicle crashes into pole in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole overnight in the area of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. EMS transported the person, who was in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Canonsburg remembers Scott Bashioum, officer killed 6 years ago while responding to domestic dispute
Six years ago today, Canonsburg Police Officer Scott Bashioum was killed in the line of duty. Bashioum and Officer James Saieva were ambushed when they responded to a domestic dispute call. Saieva survived. The gunman, who had shot and killed his pregnant wife, Dalia Sabae, took his own life. The...
