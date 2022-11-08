2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Norfolk and Plymouth State Senate District (John Keenan vs. Gary Innes)

Read full article on original website
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Republican Lt. Gov. Polito praises Gov.-elect Healey for impact on her daughter, girls throughout the state
Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, practically beaming at the sight of Democratic Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll in the Massachusetts State House Wednesday, celebrated the pair’s barrier-breaking victory on election night. Healey and Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, are the commonwealth’s first all-female executive team. Attorney...
MassDOT is installing wrong-way vehicle detection systems on these Mass. highways
Various lanes and ramps will be closed in Massachusetts from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 18, to allow the state’s Department of Transportation to test wrong-way vehicle detection systems. The testing is part of a $2.6 million pilot program focusing on the installation of the detection systems at...
Mass. State Lottery: 3 $1 million winners Monday; 18 winners in 2 days
Many across the country dreamed of becoming a billionaire Monday night as the Powerball jackpot hit an estimated $2 billion. Although the winner came from California, there were still several lottery winners in Massachusetts walking away with considerable prizes this week. On Monday, one Massachusetts State Lottery player won a...
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll want your feedback — and your résumé
As Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll prepare to lead Massachusetts in January, the two barrier-breaking women launched a transition website to garner feedback and recruit future talent in their administration. Driscoll, the mayor of Salem who will now serve as the chair of the transition team, announced...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
Massachusetts votes no on Ballot Question 3 (Alcohol licenses), AP says
Massachusetts citizens voted no on Ballot Question 3, rejecting an effort to double the combined number of licenses for supermarkets and convenience stores selling alcoholic beverages from nine to 18. The Associated Press called the result at about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Ballot Question 3 would have gradually raised the...
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
5 things to expect from Maura Healey as governor of Massachusetts
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey shattered barriers Tuesday night as she became the first openly gay person and woman to be elected governor of the commonwealth. Together with Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, the pair forge the state’s first all-female executive ticket. Once they are sworn...
Powerball hot streak continues in Massachusetts with 2 wins Wednesday
Massachusetts residents continued their two and a half week-long Powerball winning streak during the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing for $20 million. There has been at least one winner in Massachusetts for every Powerball drawing since Oct. 22. There was a Powerball ticket sold in Reading worth $100,000 from the Reading...
Maura Healey beats Geoff Diehl to be first woman elected Mass. governor
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey cruised to an overwhelming, historic victory over Donald Trump-backed opponent Geoff Diehl Tuesday, even as votes slowly trickled in and the Republican gubernatorial nominee took hours to deliver a concession speech. The Associated Press called the race for Healey within a moment of the polls...
James Roesner of NH is country’s 1st openly trans man elected to state legislature, LGBTQ group says
James Roesner became the first openly transgender man to be elected to state legislature following Election Day on Nov. 8 according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ community members in office.
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
Outages possible in Mass. as Tropical Storm Nicole hits the commonwealth
National Grid and Eversource are telling customers they are prepared for heavy rain and wind expected to come Friday evening going into Saturday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole head toward New England. Both of their websites updated their outage pages informing people that they are monitoring weather...
See all Massachusetts 2022 election races that have been called
Voters turned out Tuesday across Massachusetts, casting ballots in high-profile statewide races and local contests with the potential to make history in a number of ways. In the governor’s race, the Associated Press declared Attorney General Maura Healey the winner shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Healey, the...
Mass. Trial Court demands workers upload vaccination status by Tuesday
UPDATE: Following publication of this article online, a Trial Court spokesperson said the court instituted a different policy to allow managers to help employees “achieve compliance.”. Massachusetts Trial Court leaders walked back a proposed mandate floated to union representatives that all employees and judges upload their vaccination status to...
Remnants of Hurricane Nicole to soak New England on Friday and Saturday
By the time it arrives in New England, the storm previously known as Hurricane Nicole will no longer be a hurricane. But it will still bring a respectable dose of wind and rain to the Northeast. Since making landfall on Florida’s eastern coast around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nicole has...
Mass. voters pass Question 2, setting new guidelines on dental insurance
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Massachusetts voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a law that will require dental insurers to spend a certain portion of the premiums they collect on customers’ dental expenses and on quality improvements, as opposed to using the funds for administrative expenses.
4 crashes cause serious injuries, delays, oil spill and truck fire in Mass.
A series of early morning crashes across Massachusetts on Friday caused major road delays, serious injuries, a large oil spill and a truck fire, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. At 1:30 a.m. in Framingham, state police responded to a crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Interstate 90...
