2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Norfolk and Plymouth State Senate District (John Keenan vs. Gary Innes)

By Luis Fieldman
 3 days ago
Republican Lt. Gov. Polito praises Gov.-elect Healey for impact on her daughter, girls throughout the state

Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, practically beaming at the sight of Democratic Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll in the Massachusetts State House Wednesday, celebrated the pair’s barrier-breaking victory on election night. Healey and Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, are the commonwealth’s first all-female executive team. Attorney...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mass. Trial Court demands workers upload vaccination status by Tuesday

UPDATE: Following publication of this article online, a Trial Court spokesperson said the court instituted a different policy to allow managers to help employees “achieve compliance.”. Massachusetts Trial Court leaders walked back a proposed mandate floated to union representatives that all employees and judges upload their vaccination status to...
