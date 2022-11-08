2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Barnstable state Rep. District (Kip Diggs vs. William Buffington Peters)

Read full article on original website
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson Concedes to Attleboro Mayor
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has conceded to his Democratic challenger, Attleboro, Massachusetts Mayor Paul Heroux. The race for sheriff in the Southeastern Massachusetts county has been pretty tight, with Heroux leading Hodgson by only about one point. The race has not been officially called yet, but Heroux has claimed victory.
2022 Mass. Election Results: Plymouth County District Attorney (Timothy Cruz vs. Rahsaan Hall)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The 2022 Plymouth County District Attorney race pits a Republican incumbent and a progressive Democratic against one another. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, a Republican, has been a lawyer for 37 years and began his career as...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Bristol County Sheriff Race (Thomas Hodgson v. Paul Heroux)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Thomas Hodgson incumbent Bristol County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger Paul Heroux in a race to determine Bristol County’s next sheriff. Thomas Hodgson is a law enforcement and corrections professional with decades of experience in public safety. He...
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
Paul Heroux declaring victory in Bristol County Sheriff's race
ATTLEBORO – One of former president Donald Trump's strongest supporters in Massachusetts may have lost his office.Democrat Paul Heroux is declaring victory over longtime incumbent Thomas Hodgson in the race for Bristol County Sheriff.Hodgson has held the position for 25 years and he's been a vocal support of Trump and his immigration policies.As of 1 p.m., Heroux is leading 50.6%-49.4% with 95% of the votes counted. Click here for complete election results.Heroux, who was the mayor of Attleboro, said Hodgson has not called him to concede yet, but added that is not unusual."A lot of people have asked if he called to concede. The answer is no. But I don't think that's any different than any of the other nine competitive races I've had," Heroux said. "This is the 10th time ive been on the ballot where I've been opposed to somebody else. Out of all those 10, including last night, nobody has ever called."
Election 2022: Wareham results match state, county amid decreased turnout
Wareham voters, along with the rest of Massachusetts, have chosen Democrat Maura Healey to be their new governor. In Wareham, she and running mate Kim Driscoll garnered 53% of the vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. At press time, Healey has 63% of the vote statewide. 8,908 people voted in Wareham’s...
After discrimination case ruling, Mass. cancels upcoming fire civil-service exam
BOSTON — The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire...
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
Here’s How Fall River Voted in this Year’s Election
For the most part, voters in Fall River followed the lead of other communities in electing candidates and weighing in on the ballot questions at yesterday’s state election, supporting all Democrats on the ballot, joining the trend in three of the four statewide referendums and, in a special city election, voting for Fall River to become members of the MBTA.
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
Ballot question wins in New Bedford, Fall River pave way for South Coast Rail
The South Coast Rail will extend commuter rail service to Taunton, Fall River, and New Bedford. Voters in New Bedford and Fall River have overwhelmingly chosen to join the MBTA, clearing one of the final hurdles for commuter rail service from Boston to the South Coast. The South Coast Rail...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Feds to monitor elections in these Mass. cities to prevent voter intimidation
On Tuesday, federal authorities are stepping up security outside of polling locations across the country — including at eight in Massachusetts — after a spate of surveillance campaigns at several states raised concerns of potential voter intimidation. The Justice Department announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting...
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A house in Hyannis that sold for $60,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $798,499. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
Info sessions on canal bridges slated
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will hold virtual information sessions on the proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. The sessions will take place on Nov. 15 and 17, at 6 pm for both dates. “At the public meetings, the program team will present updates on the status...
