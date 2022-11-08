2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Barnstable state Rep. District (Kip Diggs vs. William Buffington Peters)

ATTLEBORO – One of former president Donald Trump's strongest supporters in Massachusetts may have lost his office.Democrat Paul Heroux is declaring victory over longtime incumbent Thomas Hodgson in the race for Bristol County Sheriff.Hodgson has held the position for 25 years and he's been a vocal support of Trump and his immigration policies.As of 1 p.m., Heroux is leading 50.6%-49.4% with 95% of the votes counted. Click here for complete election results.Heroux, who was the mayor of Attleboro, said Hodgson has not called him to concede yet, but added that is not unusual."A lot of people have asked if he called to concede. The answer is no. But I don't think that's any different than any of the other nine competitive races I've had," Heroux said. "This is the 10th time ive been on the ballot where I've been opposed to somebody else. Out of all those 10, including last night, nobody has ever called."

BRISTOL COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO