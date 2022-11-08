Read full article on original website
Related
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
Flavor-packed toasted pumpkin seeds: Try the recipe
This recipe for toasted pumpkin seeds from The Healthy Gluten-Free Life cookbook by Tammy Credicott only takes about five minutes to prep.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PUMPKIN PIE KRISPIE TREATS
Pumpkin Pie Krispie Treats are a festive addition to your Thanksgiving feast! These rice krispie pumpkin treats are a deliciously spiced with pumpkin flavor we all love!. This adorable treat is so fun to make and serve to family and friends, everyone will want a slice of this rice krispie treats pumpkin pie! These pumpkin spice rice krispie treats are so easy to make, using butter, cereal and marshmallows; this fall themed dessert comes together so simply.
princesspinkygirl.com
Garlic Green Beans
This Garlic Green Beans recipe is a flavorful way to prepare the classic green bean and turn it into a tasty sauteed veggie that you and even your kids will look forward to eating. Cooks in under 10 minutes, this easy 5-ingredient healthy side dish is gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and...
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
mamalikestocook.com
Cheesy Velveeta Corn Recipe
Enjoy cheesy Velveeta corn made in the microwave, when you want to throw together an easy side dish at the last minute. No special kitchen skills are needed, so anyone with a microwave can easily make this tasty side. The recipe is made with basic comfort food ingredients, frozen corn...
Step up your Sweet Potato Casserole with coconut and pecans this Thanksgiving
Want to try a new spin on the Thanksgiving classic? Try a topping of coconut and pecans.
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
thespruceeats.com
Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Baked brie in puff pastry (also called brie en croûte) is an elegant cheese appetizer, and you don't have to be a pro to prepare and bake it. You can throw this appetizer together in as little as 10 minutes—it's easy enough to make for a quick family snack and fancy enough for a holiday party or special event.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Food & Wine
Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes get an elegant upgrade with this combination of Yukon Gold potatoes and cauliflower. Cauliflower lightens the mash, emulsifies beautifully into the potatoes and keeps the mixture from turning gummy. The addition of garlic and salt in the initial boiling sets up the mash for maximum flavor, while cooking...
Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich
These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.
Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite
Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.
Nicole A. Taylor Shares Her Favorite Sweet Potato Seasoning
Nicole A. Taylor has penned a book filled with food for thought. The multi-talented, James Beard-nominated cookbook author, producer, and Georgian transplant to Brooklyn has a new cookbook in town: "Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations." Taylor's new volume is a celebration of freedom, both political and culinary, that's informed by her own history of celebrating Juneteenth as well as the country's (via Simon & Schuster). It will also show readers how to make radish and ginger pound cake, Afro egg cream, and dozens of other recipes. Despite her expertise, she initially resisted writing a Juneteenth cookbook, thinking it was "too niche." But she came around to the idea that "Black joy was needed" after the national turmoil ignited by George Floyd's murder (per Red and Black).
12tomatoes.com
Garlic Cauliflower Penne
Unexpected ingredients, amazing flavor. If you’re a diehard cauliflower fan then you’ll already love this recipe. But, for those who don’t have a longstanding love affair with this cruciferous vegetable it can be hard to get them on board. This garlic cauliflower penne combines cauliflower with roasted garlic, crisp lemon juice, and crunchy walnuts for a dynamic pasta dish that’s as unique as it is tasty.
Comments / 0