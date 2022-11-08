ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stores That Will be Open and Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOKtv_0j2q0htp00

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are thankful for and spend time with our family.

Stores across the United States have been going a step further since the Covid pandemic and closing on Thanksgiving Day so that employees can enjoy the holiday at home.

Be sure to make your grocery list for your holiday feast early this year and make sure to grab all the necessities before the big holiday because these stores have confirmed that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Aldi

Apple

Best Buy

BJ’s

Costco

Five Below

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Michaels

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNmGD_0j2q0htp00
(Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

7-Eleven (varies by location)

CVS (pharmacy services will be open 24 hours; non-pharmacy services vary by location)

Dollar General (open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Family Dollar (varies by location)

Walgreens (pharmacy services will be open 24 hours; non-pharmacy services vary by location)

Whole Foods (varies by location)

And for those that like to get started on their Black Friday Shopping early. These are the retail stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Bass Pro Shops will be open until 6 p.m.

Big Lots will be open until midnight

Dollar General

Family Dollar will be open until 9 p.m.

Five Below

Michaels will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Old Navy will open at 3 p.m. and will stay open through Friday, Nov. 25.

Sears will open at 6 p.m. and will stay open through Friday, Nov. 25.

