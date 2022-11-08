ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

Carroll County Voters Select Andersen For District 2 Supervisor

Pictured: Mike Andersen with his wife, Dani. Republican Mike Andersen of Breda is the unofficial winner over Democrat incumbent Dean Schettler for the District 2 Carroll County Board of Supervisors seat. The initial vote count shows Andersen winning by a significant margin, 67.5 percent to 32.45 percent or 5,174 to 2,489. Andersen says he is ready to get to work for Carroll County residents and appreciates voters for their support.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Five Iowa counties pass tax referendums for EMS

Voters in five Iowa counties have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa EMS Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

National Apprenticeship Week Kickoff Events Held in Storm Lake

Multiple events were held in Storm Lake on Thursday, which served as Iowa's kickoff to National Apprenticeship Week. The events, hosted by Iowa Workforce Development along with partners and educators, highlighted Iowa's leadership in Registered Apprenticeship, and also highlighted the first-in-the-nation Teacher/Paraeducator RA grant program, and initiatives that are building the pipeline starting in high school. Storm Lake is one of the first communities in Iowa to implement the program.
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Gas Prices Latest Information

The average price in Iowa for a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.54. That's about a penny less than a week ago, and down about 15 cents in the last month. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa was $3.19. According to Triple A...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa

SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Community Education Director Talks Program Change

During a Community Education update at this week's Storm Lake City Council meeting, Director Joe Kucera said they have been making changes to formulate their programs around the principals in the Children's Bill of Rights...(audio clip below :27 ) Mayor Mike Porsch asked how the Community Education programs are funded...(audio...
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Marilyn K. Nelson – age 86, of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe

Marilyn K. Nelson – age 86, of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation in West Bend, Iowa. Memorial Services are 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 14, 2022, at United Methodist Church in West Bend, Iowa, with Pastor Nathan Tabelisma officiating.
WEST BEND, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Steven Andresen, 77, of Ida Grove

Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19th at 11am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Burial will be in the Ida Grove Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 9:30am until service time on Saturday at the church. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove...
IDA GROVE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Randy Essing, age 68 of Iowa City

Graveside Services for Randy Essing, age 68 of Iowa City, IA, formerly of Early, IA, will be at 11AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Early Union Cemetery in Early. Randy passed away on October 22, 2022, at the Hallmark Care Center in Mt. Vernon, IA. Farber & Otteman Funeral...
IOWA CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake St. Mary's Veterans Day Program Information

Storm Lake St. Mary's is among the area schools that are hosting a Veterans Day program, as principal Ryan Berg explains...(audio clip below :30 ) The St. Mary's Veterans Day program is open to the public, and begins at 1:30pm Friday in the school gymnasium. An RSVP by contacting the St. Mary's school office at 732-4166 is appreciated, but not required.
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Beverly Ann Smith, 76, of Alta

Beverly Ann Smith, age 76, of Alta, Iowa died on November 9, 2022 in Hiawatha, Iowa. Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.
ALTA, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Ida Grove Man One of Two Injured in Monona County Crash

An Ida Grove man was one of two people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Monona County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after 12:20 this (Wed) afternoon just east of Onawa. 82-year-old Larry Davis of Woodbine was driving east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue. The Davis vehicle crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane, and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker of Ida Grove.
MONONA COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy