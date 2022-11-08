Multiple events were held in Storm Lake on Thursday, which served as Iowa's kickoff to National Apprenticeship Week. The events, hosted by Iowa Workforce Development along with partners and educators, highlighted Iowa's leadership in Registered Apprenticeship, and also highlighted the first-in-the-nation Teacher/Paraeducator RA grant program, and initiatives that are building the pipeline starting in high school. Storm Lake is one of the first communities in Iowa to implement the program.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO