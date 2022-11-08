Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Voters Select Andersen For District 2 Supervisor
Pictured: Mike Andersen with his wife, Dani. Republican Mike Andersen of Breda is the unofficial winner over Democrat incumbent Dean Schettler for the District 2 Carroll County Board of Supervisors seat. The initial vote count shows Andersen winning by a significant margin, 67.5 percent to 32.45 percent or 5,174 to 2,489. Andersen says he is ready to get to work for Carroll County residents and appreciates voters for their support.
Radio Iowa
Five Iowa counties pass tax referendums for EMS
Voters in five Iowa counties have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa EMS Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law...
stormlakeradio.com
National Apprenticeship Week Kickoff Events Held in Storm Lake
Multiple events were held in Storm Lake on Thursday, which served as Iowa's kickoff to National Apprenticeship Week. The events, hosted by Iowa Workforce Development along with partners and educators, highlighted Iowa's leadership in Registered Apprenticeship, and also highlighted the first-in-the-nation Teacher/Paraeducator RA grant program, and initiatives that are building the pipeline starting in high school. Storm Lake is one of the first communities in Iowa to implement the program.
Iowa Firearms Coalition alleges voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County
The Iowa Firearms Coalition is alleging voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County.
Radio Iowa
Group calls for investigation of Woodbury County poll worker over firearms measure comments
The Iowa Firearms Coalition is calling for a formal investigation into allegations of voting improprieties at the Woodbury County Courthouse after receiving reports of a polling staffer providing false information about public measure 1 to voters prior to them casting their ballots. The issue also known as the “Freedom Amendment”...
stormlakeradio.com
Gas Prices Latest Information
The average price in Iowa for a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.54. That's about a penny less than a week ago, and down about 15 cents in the last month. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa was $3.19. According to Triple A...
nwestiowa.com
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Community Education Director Talks Program Change
During a Community Education update at this week's Storm Lake City Council meeting, Director Joe Kucera said they have been making changes to formulate their programs around the principals in the Children's Bill of Rights...(audio clip below :27 ) Mayor Mike Porsch asked how the Community Education programs are funded...(audio...
stormlakeradio.com
Marilyn K. Nelson – age 86, of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe
Marilyn K. Nelson – age 86, of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation in West Bend, Iowa. Memorial Services are 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 14, 2022, at United Methodist Church in West Bend, Iowa, with Pastor Nathan Tabelisma officiating.
stormlakeradio.com
Steven Andresen, 77, of Ida Grove
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19th at 11am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Burial will be in the Ida Grove Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 9:30am until service time on Saturday at the church. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
stormlakeradio.com
BVU XC Heads to Illinois for NCAA Regional Championships
The BVU Cross Country teams hit the road to Aurora, Illinois on Saturday, November 12th to compete in the NCAA Regional Championships. Storm Lake Radio had a pleasure to speak with Senior Colin Imhoff and Freshman Madilyn Simon.
stormlakeradio.com
Randy Essing, age 68 of Iowa City
Graveside Services for Randy Essing, age 68 of Iowa City, IA, formerly of Early, IA, will be at 11AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Early Union Cemetery in Early. Randy passed away on October 22, 2022, at the Hallmark Care Center in Mt. Vernon, IA. Farber & Otteman Funeral...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake St. Mary's Veterans Day Program Information
Storm Lake St. Mary's is among the area schools that are hosting a Veterans Day program, as principal Ryan Berg explains...(audio clip below :30 ) The St. Mary's Veterans Day program is open to the public, and begins at 1:30pm Friday in the school gymnasium. An RSVP by contacting the St. Mary's school office at 732-4166 is appreciated, but not required.
Power outages resolved in Sioux City area
According to MidAmerican Energy, some customers in the Sioux City area may be without power.
Officials determine cause of Woodbury LEC wall collapse
A cause for the walls at the construction site of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center falling down has been determined.
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
stormlakeradio.com
Beverly Ann Smith, 76, of Alta
Beverly Ann Smith, age 76, of Alta, Iowa died on November 9, 2022 in Hiawatha, Iowa. Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Community Education Director Talks Facility Upgrades ; New School to be Used as Rec Center
Storm Lake Community Education Director Joe Kucera told the city council this week that the new Early Elementary School will also be used as a recreation center...(audio clip below :38 ) Kucera said that he would love to be able to have better facilities for their programs...(audio clip below :15...
stormlakeradio.com
Ida Grove Man One of Two Injured in Monona County Crash
An Ida Grove man was one of two people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Monona County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after 12:20 this (Wed) afternoon just east of Onawa. 82-year-old Larry Davis of Woodbine was driving east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue. The Davis vehicle crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane, and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker of Ida Grove.
