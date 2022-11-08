Torino Film Festival to Open With Beatles, Rolling Stones-Focused Special Event

The Torino Film Festival , which celebrates its 40th edition this year, will open with a special musical and visual event focusing on two of the most iconic British bands – the Beatles and the Rolling Stones – and their love for cinema, which led them to work with the likes of Richard Lester, Jean-Luc Godard, Jonas Mekas, Wim Wenders and Martin Scorsese.

The 70-minute event, set to be held at the prestigious Teatro Regio on Nov. 25 and broadcast by Rai Radio3, will feature “both rare and never-before-seen archive footage.”

Film critic Steve Della Casa, who served as the gathering’s artistic director from 1999-2002, is back at the helm. In his introductory remarks, he described Torino as “a true urban festival,” which places great importance on the theatrical experience, and set to attract both industry reps as well as a large young, cinephile audience. Moreover, this year’s edition will see the inauguration of Casa Festival, a brand-new “cinema citadel” based in the historical Cavallerizza Reale and open to all attendees, he announced.

The international competition, made up of first, second and third features, spans four continents. The lineup, which includes 12 titles from emerging filmmakers, promises to offer an “empathetic gaze on reality.” Among the highlights are Charlotte Le Bon’s coming-of-age drama “Falcon Lake” (world-premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard and based on a graphic novel by Bastien Vivès), Nicaraguan filmmaker Laura Baumeister’s magic realist tale “Daughter of Rage,” Andrea Magnani’s sophomore feature “Jailbird” (starring “Happy as Lazzaro” lead actor Adriano Tardiolo), Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk’s Ukraine-set drama “Pamfir,” Takeshi Kogahara’s Japanese ghost story “Nagisa” and Jamie Dack’s “Palm Trees and Power Lines,” a “sober and rigorous” film zooming in on a disconnected teenage girl entering a relationship with a man twice her age.

Meanwhile, some festival favorites playing out of competition are Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO,” Aleksandr Sokurov’s “Fairytale,” Werner Herzog’s “The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft,” Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light,” Hlynur Pálmason’s “Godland” and Lav Diaz’s “A Tale of Filipino Violence.”

As always, a number of Italian and international guests will be in attendance. Among these are Italian helmers Mario Martone and Paolo Sorrentino, and actors Toni Servillo and Malcolm McDowell. All of them will host masterclasses retracing their careers and accomplishments.

Along with the rich program of shorts and documentaries are the two tributes dedicated to McDowell and filmmaker Mike Kaplan (a Hollywood veteran and long-time collaborator of Robert Altman), a special focus on the oeuvre of Spanish director Carlos Vermut, and “Mezzogiorno di fuoco,” a showcase of eight B Westerns.

The 40th edition of the Torino Film Festival will screen a total of 173 titles (135 features, 14 medium-length movies, 24 shorts), including 81 world premieres and 10 international premieres. The gathering will run Nov. 25-Dec. 3.