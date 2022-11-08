ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WUSA

1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City

FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA

Spanberger vs. Vega | US House Virginia District 7: County by county results

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Three Virginia Races To Watch Early On Election Night

Since Virginia’s early voting ended last Saturday and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8, many are wondering what surprises await us on Tuesday night as results start to pour in. Historically, the party occupying the White House loses seats in the midterm elections. Since 2020, the Democrats have had a razor-thin majority in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Election Results: Races called in Central Virginia

(WSET) — The polls are now closed and it is time to view the results of the 2022 General Elections. "The people of the 5th district have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th district is a bright red conservative district. And I am just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters in the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support."
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Election Live: Republicans make some gains in Virginia but not all they wanted

Want to see us add an education reporter? You can help fund this position. Here's how. Also, from now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Frederick County elects its first African-American member to the County Council

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County native Kavonte Duckett broke barriers Tuesday by becoming the County Council’s first African-American member elected to office. “It is a surreal moment. Frederick County is celebrating 275 years of history next year, and to be the first – I would have never thought it,” Duckett said Tuesday night. “But I’m glad that I am in this position and I hope to bring a number of folks up behind me so that we can carry on this mantle.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

