Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.
Rep. Spanberger wins reelection in Virginia
Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.
Dan Cox holds on hope for Maryland governor campaign
Casey Nolen is in Annapolis. The Cox campaign says there's still some hope.
Do I need to bring my voter registration to the polls to vote in Virginia?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Election Day when voters are preparing to go to the polls, a few questions often pop up: What do I have to bring with me? Do I need to bring my voter registration? Do I have to bring an ID?. Here's a quick checklist...
1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City
FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
🗳️Election 2022: Updated Virginia Midterm Election Results
Get the latest Virginia Midterm Election Results in Election 2022. Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this story.
Wes Moore declared Maryland governor
Democrat Wes Moore has won his bid to be the state's governor, according to the AP. He beat out Republican Dan Cox.
Spanberger vs. Vega | US House Virginia District 7: County by county results
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
Three Virginia Races To Watch Early On Election Night
Since Virginia’s early voting ended last Saturday and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8, many are wondering what surprises await us on Tuesday night as results start to pour in. Historically, the party occupying the White House loses seats in the midterm elections. Since 2020, the Democrats have had a razor-thin majority in the […]
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
Election Results: Races called in Central Virginia
(WSET) — The polls are now closed and it is time to view the results of the 2022 General Elections. "The people of the 5th district have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th district is a bright red conservative district. And I am just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters in the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support."
Election Live: Republicans make some gains in Virginia but not all they wanted
Want news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for one of our free email newsletters. We now have three different ones — daily, weekly and weather. Want to see us add an education reporter? You can help fund this position. Here’s how. Also, from now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000.
Frederick County elects its first African-American member to the County Council
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County native Kavonte Duckett broke barriers Tuesday by becoming the County Council’s first African-American member elected to office. “It is a surreal moment. Frederick County is celebrating 275 years of history next year, and to be the first – I would have never thought it,” Duckett said Tuesday night. “But I’m glad that I am in this position and I hope to bring a number of folks up behind me so that we can carry on this mantle.”
Shapiro, Fetterman win; Republicans carry county races
Josh Shapiro has defeated Doug Mastriano in the PA Gubernatorial race. John Fetterman has defeated Mehmet Oz in the PA Senate race. The Adams County election results are complete (but still unofficial) with all 50 Adams County precincts reporting both in-person and mail votes. Write-in votes will be tallied later...
Here are the key election results from Washington
View live election results for key contests in Washington. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
