Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg explains why the first corner of a race is always so chaotic, especially at the Brazilian Grand Prix
The first corner of an F1 race can be some of the most exciting action in motorsports. According to Nico Rosberg, there is more to it than just the obvious traffic.
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first pole position of 2022 in rain at Brazilian GP
Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear...
Haas' Magnussen shocks F1 with first pole at Brazilian GP
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Kevin Magnussen shocked Formula One in Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying by earning pole position for the sprint race at Interlagos on Friday. It was the first pole after 142 races for the Danish driver, who celebrated by making faces at the cameras before the third qualifying session was over. Then he jumped on his car and punched the air in the drizzle. He gave his Haas team boss Guenther Steiner an emotional hug.
F1 qualifying: Kevin Magnussen claims maiden pole in 100th start for Haas, who become first American team to do so since 1975
After 140 races in Formula 1, Kevin Magnussen claimed his maiden pole position in a rainy qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Magnussen’s team, Haas, is the only American constructor currently competing in F1 and is the first U.S.-based outfit to claim a pole position since the 1975 British Grand Prix. Denmark, Magnussen’s birthplace, becomes the 24th country to produce an F1 pole sitter.
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix online today
WEC title battles on the line in Bahrain finale
The FIA World Endurance Championship closes its season this weekend, and the teams and drivers that form the 37-car entry for the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Saturday include a handful of changes since the last race at Fuji. In Hypercar, there are five cars listed, with the pair of...
Lewis Hamilton credits world champion Max Verstappen for 'amazing' performance during 2022 season
Verstappen claimed his maiden world championship last year after controversially edging out Mercedes' Hamilton in the final race of the season after a titanic battle between the pair, but the Red Bull driver has had things all his own way in 2022, sealing the title with four races to spare.
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
De Vries has seat fitting at McLaren after Norris illness
Nyck de Vries has undergone a precautionary seat fit at McLaren as he is the team’s reserve driver at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix if Lando Norris remains too unwell to drive on Friday. Norris remained at the team’s hotel with suspected food poisoning on Thursday, with McLaren expecting...
Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022: Times, schedule, how to watch Team Canada at women's tennis tournament
Canada's tennis stars are in the spotlight this week, as the all-female Billie Jean King Cup Finals take place this week in Glasgow, Scotland. Canada is one of 12 teams to reach the finals brackets, as their team of five competes against some of the other powerhouses in the world.
Formula 1: Ferrari turned an embarrassing joke into reality
The 2022 Formula 1 season has seen Ferrari make countless unforced errors, errors which cost them any chance they once had to challenge Red Bull for the world championship. While the 2022 Formula 1 season will ultimately go down as one of Ferrari’s best seasons in the last decade and a half on the stat sheet, it will be remembered by their fans as a season chock-full of “what could have been”.
News Around the Grid Ahead of the Sao Paulo GP. Plus, Vegas Reactions and In-Person Mexican GP Takeaways
Kevin is joined by Meg to run down the news around the grid ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. They discuss their first impressions of the track, Stoffel Vandoorne’s move to Aston Martin, Red Bull’s return to Sky Sports, and more (0:39)! Later, Juliet joins Kevin to break down her experience in-person at the Mexican Grand Prix and their first reaction to Formula One’s weekend in Vegas (30:18).
2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix preview
The Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, takes place this weekend at São Paulo's Autódromo José Carlos Pace. And even though both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles have been decided, the Brazilian Grand Prix will be worth a watch as it's a race that almost always packs excitement.
Lewis Hamilton fifth in final practice ahead of bid to stave off winless season
Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver bids to keep his unique winning record alive.Heading into the penultimate round of the 22-race campaign here in Interlagos, seven-time world champion Hamilton is facing up to the prospect that he will end the season without a single victory for the first time in his career.The 37-year-old, who won so brilliantly in Brazil last year, believes the short venue in Sao Paulo will offer him a greater chance of winning than at next weekend’s final race in Abu Dhabi.Only 0.008 separates the top three...
When does the Premier League return after winter break for the 2022 World Cup?
The Premier League is set to enter unchartered territory this year, as teams get set for a near six-week break in action to enable the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to take place. Fans have never experienced the league being paused for such a length of time in the...
World Cup schedule 2022: USA and Mexico match times and TV info
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will be able
Liverpool vs. Southampton live stream, TV channel, lineups, highlights, betting odds and score prediction for Premier League match
Less than a week ago, Nathan Jones was preparing to take Luton to Blackpool and Stoke. Now the Welshman is readying himself for Anfield, where he will oversee his first game as Southampton manager. Jones is not the first manager to start their Premier League career at Anfield this season....
Canada vs. Bahrain time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, and betting odds for pre-World Cup friendly
Canada's pre-World Cup preparations begin on Friday with an international friendly against Bahrain. The match, which will be played in Bahrain, will pit Canada's provisional squad against the 85th-ranked team in the world. The Canada squad does not include many European-based players, who are still finishing up their club fixtures...
Britain, Australia move into Billie Jean King Cup semifinals
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Britain pulled off an unlikely 3-0 victory over Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the top team event in women's tennis for the first time in 41 years. Australia also reached the last four in Glasgow, but the story...
