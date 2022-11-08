Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver bids to keep his unique winning record alive.Heading into the penultimate round of the 22-race campaign here in Interlagos, seven-time world champion Hamilton is facing up to the prospect that he will end the season without a single victory for the first time in his career.The 37-year-old, who won so brilliantly in Brazil last year, believes the short venue in Sao Paulo will offer him a greater chance of winning than at next weekend’s final race in Abu Dhabi.Only 0.008 separates the top three...

10 HOURS AGO