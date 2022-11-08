ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first pole position of 2022 in rain at Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Haas' Magnussen shocks F1 with first pole at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Kevin Magnussen shocked Formula One in Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying by earning pole position for the sprint race at Interlagos on Friday. It was the first pole after 142 races for the Danish driver, who celebrated by making faces at the cameras before the third qualifying session was over. Then he jumped on his car and punched the air in the drizzle. He gave his Haas team boss Guenther Steiner an emotional hug.
Boston 25 News WFXT

F1 qualifying: Kevin Magnussen claims maiden pole in 100th start for Haas, who become first American team to do so since 1975

After 140 races in Formula 1, Kevin Magnussen claimed his maiden pole position in a rainy qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Magnussen’s team, Haas, is the only American constructor currently competing in F1 and is the first U.S.-based outfit to claim a pole position since the 1975 British Grand Prix. Denmark, Magnussen’s birthplace, becomes the 24th country to produce an F1 pole sitter.
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
The Independent

F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix online today

Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.FOLLOW LIVE: F1 qualifying at the Brazilian GP as Lewis Hamilton targets first pole of 2022 Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing...
racer.com

WEC title battles on the line in Bahrain finale

The FIA World Endurance Championship closes its season this weekend, and the teams and drivers that form the 37-car entry for the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Saturday include a handful of changes since the last race at Fuji. In Hypercar, there are five cars listed, with the pair of...
Carscoops

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
racer.com

De Vries has seat fitting at McLaren after Norris illness

Nyck de Vries has undergone a precautionary seat fit at McLaren as he is the team’s reserve driver at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix if Lando Norris remains too unwell to drive on Friday. Norris remained at the team’s hotel with suspected food poisoning on Thursday, with McLaren expecting...
FanSided

Formula 1: Ferrari turned an embarrassing joke into reality

The 2022 Formula 1 season has seen Ferrari make countless unforced errors, errors which cost them any chance they once had to challenge Red Bull for the world championship. While the 2022 Formula 1 season will ultimately go down as one of Ferrari’s best seasons in the last decade and a half on the stat sheet, it will be remembered by their fans as a season chock-full of “what could have been”.
The Ringer

News Around the Grid Ahead of the Sao Paulo GP. Plus, Vegas Reactions and In-Person Mexican GP Takeaways

Kevin is joined by Meg to run down the news around the grid ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. They discuss their first impressions of the track, Stoffel Vandoorne’s move to Aston Martin, Red Bull’s return to Sky Sports, and more (0:39)! Later, Juliet joins Kevin to break down her experience in-person at the Mexican Grand Prix and their first reaction to Formula One’s weekend in Vegas (30:18).
MotorAuthority

2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix preview

The Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, takes place this weekend at São Paulo's Autódromo José Carlos Pace. And even though both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles have been decided, the Brazilian Grand Prix will be worth a watch as it's a race that almost always packs excitement.
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton fifth in final practice ahead of bid to stave off winless season

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver bids to keep his unique winning record alive.Heading into the penultimate round of the 22-race campaign here in Interlagos, seven-time world champion Hamilton is facing up to the prospect that he will end the season without a single victory for the first time in his career.The 37-year-old, who won so brilliantly in Brazil last year, believes the short venue in Sao Paulo will offer him a greater chance of winning than at next weekend’s final race in Abu Dhabi.Only 0.008 separates the top three...
ESPN

Britain, Australia move into Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Britain pulled off an unlikely 3-0 victory over Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the top team event in women's tennis for the first time in 41 years. Australia also reached the last four in Glasgow, but the story...

Comments / 0

Community Policy