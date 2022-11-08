ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Jonathan Daniel, 33, of Georgia, has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty last year to meth trafficking.

1 dies during street race in Eden, fiery crash on Meadow Road; 3 charged with involuntary manslaughter, police say

While Daniel was an inmate in Georgia between 2018 and 2019, he used a cell phone from the inside to communicate and arrange drug transactions in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell, and Alexander counties, authorities said.

Thirteen people have previously been sentenced in this case. Twenty-three guns, as well as over $250,000 in cash, have also been seized.

Multiple area agencies were involved in this operation.

Comments / 27

Universal Justice
3d ago

That’s nothing new. It’s been like this for several decades. It is so obvious that they even made several movies regarding these issues.

I WILL SAY IT!!
3d ago

This is why EVERYONE in prison/jail should be locked in a concrete 6x6 cell 23 hours a day! Don’t want to live like that? Don’t Break the Law!

king Davisito
3d ago

sad to say, but it's the Sargents, the co, nurses who be lonely and ugly all them high ranked ppl who be miserable wanting to be part of something. not the inmates..

FOX8 News

