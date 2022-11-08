ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What's new with the Rams since Week 3?

By Alex Sutton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Otfz_0j2pvpVO00

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams last met at State Farm Stadium in Week 4 in what was a 20-12 loss for Arizona. They failed to get in the end zone on the day, having to settle for four field goals.

Both of these teams, who battled down to the last week in 2021 for the NFC West crown, have fallen from grace and both appear unlikely to make the playoffs.

The Rams currently sit at 3-5, while the Cardinals just dropped to 3-6 after an embarrassing loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home.

Since the last time these two teams met, the Cardinals are 2-4 and the Rams are 1-4. While the Cardinals are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Rams could feasibly still make a run if they win on Sunday and are one win out from .500.

The Rams’ lone win came against the Carolina Panthers at home during that stretch. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers twice, the Dallas Cowboys and last week on a heartbreaker to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, beat the Panthers and Saints but lost to the Seahawks twice, the Eagles and the Vikings.

The Rams have numerous question marks moving forward, but their season roles are more in line with selling out to win a championship in the past few seasons. The Cardinals appear to be set for a miserable season and possible wholesale change.

If the Cardinals have any remote chance to make noise this season, it has to start with a win on the road in Los Angeles against a team they’ve beat once in Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Beckham recruiting hits high gear, Aaron Rodgers talks McCarthy rift

The top story in Cowboys Nation puts a spotlight on someone not even on the team. The team seems to be all in on trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to sign in Dallas, as owner Jerry Jones and linebacker phenom Micah Parsons made separate sales pitches on Tuesday. Beckham’s response seems to indicate he’s going to be non-committal while he considers all offers and continues to rehab his knee.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts tells Jason and Travis Kelce that he thought Pittsburgh would draft him in 2020

Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the top podcasts out as the brothers have teamed up for the critically acclaimed ‘New Heights’ show presented by Jukes. With Philadelphia 8-0 and preparing for a Monday night matchup against the Commanders, Hurts talked powerlifting, the MVP race, cooking for his Eagles offensive line, and the thought that he’d be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame in NFL: Former first round pick waived

Former Notre Dame star defensive lineman Jerry Tillery’s time with the Los Angeles Chargers is done. The Chargers announced Thursday evening that they had waived Tillery. He had missed practice this past week due. toa personal matter according to our colleagues at Chargers Wire. He had also been dealing with a back injury that he suffered during a lifting session.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan doesn't want Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to play vs. 49ers

Former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. saw his role evaporating when the 49ers added running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the trade deadline. That sparked Wilson to privately request a trade from the only team he’d played for since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 49ers dealt him to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, butt it wasn’t a move the 49ers necessarily wanted to make. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Wednesday when he spoke with reporters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant

All eyes are glued to their devices, feverishly refreshing their social media pages to see if there’s an update on the OBJ Watch. For now, Odell Beckham, Jr. remains a free agent, no matter how many members of the Dallas front office or roster mention his name. While that works its natural course, the front office is remaining diligent in looking for ways to improve the roster.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy