South Dakota’s Thune wins reelection to 4th U.S. Senate term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota has won reelection to a fourth term. He will return to the Senate and is expected to make a bid to become the next GOP leader. Thune cruised to victory in South Dakota with a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Brian Bengs. He is the second-ranking Senate Republican, and he is seen as a potential pick to someday succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran knows he could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up defeating him. But he said in a Friday interview with The Associated Press that he could do that because “that’s not who I am.” O’Halleran lost to former Navy Seal Eli Crane in the huge 2nd District that runs from northeastern Arizona to Tucson. Redistricting made it heavily Republican and nearly unwinnable even for a moderate Democrat like O’Halleran who was well-known in the area. Crane embraces former President Donald Trump’s American First movement and says his election will help get the country back on track.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari Lake attacking the press
Fox News anchor John Roberts questioned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s pointed attack on the press on Election Day. Lake tore into the media writ large during a press gaggle Tuesday after a journalist asked her if she’d serve a full term if elected amid speculation of loftier political goals in 2024.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Herschel Walker won overwhelming share of white votes – the only group that supported him
Herschel Walker claims he'll protect 'Martians' because they 'belong' to his family. Every racial demographic except for white people and men voted overwhelmingly for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate race, according to exit polls. Exit polls showed that only white voters picked former University of Georgia running...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Tim Scott heading back to US Senate as bigger ambitions loom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has won reelection to what he said will be his last term serving South Carolina. But the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger political ambitions yet. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned and also won a special election.
Patty Murray defeats challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington’s senior senator
Democratic incumbent Senator Patty Murray defeated Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington state’s senior senator. Smiley, a longtime veterans advocate, focused much of her campaign on painting Murray as out of touch and steeped in the politics of Washington D.C. Her campaign attempted to undercut Murray’s image as a relatable “mom in tennis shoes.”
Welch moves from House to Senate to succeed Leahy in Vermont
Vermont’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives is moving to the Senate. Democratic Rep. Peter Welch was elected Tuesday to the seat currently held by retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy. Welch served Vermont in the House since his 2006 election. He easily defeated Republican Gerald Malloy, a retired U.S. Army officer who moved to Vermont in 2020. The 75-year-old Welch is giving up his House seniority to start as a freshman Senator. He said his experience is needed in the Senate at a time when he feels the foundation of American democracy is under threat. Malloy was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He said he was a pro-life conservative who wants to reduce the size of government.
Rep. McMorris Rodgers defeats Hill in race for Washington’s 5th US congressional district seat
SPOKANE, Wash. – Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers defeated Democrat Natasha Hill in the race for Washington’s fifth congressional district seat. McMorris Rodgers will return to Washington D.C. to represent the voters of eastern Washington for a ninth consecutive term. She focused her campaign on her record in congress. On her website, she said she delivered on “agriculture, health care, forest management, hydropower, Fairchild Airforce Base and veterans.”
Democrat Marilyn Strickland wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 10th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marilyn Strickland wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 10th Congressional District.
Nickel wins North Carolina US House seat over GOP’s Hines
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeated Republican political newcomer Bo Hines for an open U.S. House seat in the state’s lone swing district along Raleigh’s southern border. Nickel, who has served Raleigh and nearby Cary in the state Senate since 2019, will now represent in Congress the urban, suburban and rural communities of the newly redrawn and relocated 13th District. His opponent, a 27-year-old former college football player who had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, had relocated to the district from Winston-Salem just a month before the May primary. The 13th District stretches from the southern border of the capital city beltline interstate loop to the farm land outside Goldsboro.
Burgess Owens, GOP congressmen win reelection in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Congressman Burgess Owens won reelection to a second term on Tuesday, solidifying the Republican Party’s grip on Utah’s delegation to Washington as it vies for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Reps. Blake Moore, Chris Stewart and John Curtis will all return for another two years. The midterm election wins maintain the balance of power in Utah, which has had four Republicans and zero Democrats in Congress since 2021. The congressional elections were the first since Utah’s Republican-controlled Legislature redrew the state’s political maps during the once-in-a-decade redistricting process. Owens is one of two Black Republicans in the House of Representatives.
Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has won a third term in Washington, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy. Levy, a Republican National Committee member, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, a move that helped her score an upset primary victory in August. Blumenthal, a veteran Democratic politician in Connecticut, portrayed Levy as a risk to abortion rights in Connecticut and a rubber stamp for GOP policies. The senator was able to successfully deflect Levy’s accusations that he and President Joe Biden are responsible for the nation’s high rate of inflation and other economic challenges facing voters. Blumenthal, who is seeking a third term, has cast Levy as a risk to abortion rights.
