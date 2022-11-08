Read full article on original website
DOUGLAS COUNTY VETERANS DAY PARADE AT 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY
The Douglas County Veterans Day Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. Friday. This year the Grand Marshals are the U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans. The parade theme is: “The Silent Service – Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible”. The event will follow its traditional route through downtown Roseburg. It begins at the...
LARGE CROWD TURNS OUT FOR VETERANS DAY PARADE
Another large crowd turned out to honor those who have served the nation, at the Douglas County Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Roseburg on Friday. Called “Oregon’s Greatest Veterans Day Parade”, the grand marshals were those who served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service. The parade...
142ND WING TO CONDUCT VETERANS DAY FLYEROVERS
The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout the state. Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers. Hofford said, “…The demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country. These patriotic flyovers are courtesy of your Hometown Air Force”.
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
VETERANS DAY CONCERT AT UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Umpqua Community College will have a special Veterans Day concert on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Jacoby Auditorium. The UCC Concert Band and the Roseburg Concert Chorale will be featured along with special guest The Bone Dawgs. Admission is $10 but is free for students and veterans. For more information call 440-4691.
STAND UP AWARENESS AND EDUCATION EVENT FRIDAY NIGHT
The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force and Roseburg Zonta are hosting a Stand-Up Awareness and Education event Friday night. It is being held to provide parents with more information about Trafficking Prevention Curriculum which is now available to every middle and high school in the county. Thanks to a Zonta International Centennial Grant, the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force has developed the curriculum featuring a presentation developed by Bend’s “In Our Backyard” prevention organization. Douglas County will be the first county in the state to offer prevention training to students between grade 6 and grade 12.
ZONTA DIGNITY DRIVE CONTINUES THROUGH NOVEMBER 18TH
The Zonta Club of Roseburg is having its annual Dignity Drive, through November 18th. Information from the group says it is being held to help women who are forced to flee their homes due to violence. Donations of new bras, panties and sanitary products are sought. All sizes in top and bottom garments are needed as well.
MORNING CONVERSATION 11.11.22
Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office talks about training starting soon for those interested in helping with Search and Rescue. Click here to download for later listening: 830 11 11 22.
Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project. When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is...
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/10 – Jackson County Community Panel On Unsheltered Residents, Christmas Tree Permits Available Starting Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Agencies Community Panel On Unsheltered Residents. The community addressed a panel made up of local agencies working to address the needs...
Sales tax to fund law enforcement fails in Josephine County
Over 80% of voters said “no” to the tax. Revenue collected on retail activities would have been divided among the Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement departments in the county. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel, who was reelected on Tuesday with over two-thirds of the vote, has said...
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
ODOT TO HOLD OPEN HOUSE ON OREGON 42 PROJECT
Staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation will host an open house next Tuesday night to share information and collect public input on the Oregon 42: Lookingglass Creek to Interstate 5 project. Dan Latham of ODOT said the event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the...
S. Oregon Coast's Exhilarating Holiday Lights Celebrations at Brookings, Bandon, Charleston
(Brookings, Oregon) – The term “southern hospitality” takes on a new dimension down around the southern Oregon coast when it comes to the holidays. “Small Towns, Big Lights” could also be the headline, with Brookings, Bandon and Charleston / Coos Bay hitting some high notes for the season for its various lit-up celebrations. (Above: Brookings' Azalea Park, courtesy photo)
ELECTION NUMBERS NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION – STATEWIDE
The race for governor is considered too close to call: Democrat Tina Kotek has a slight lead over Republican Christine Drazan, 46 percent to 45 percent. Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has 9 percent of the vote. In Douglas County, Drazan has a wide lead with 68 percent of the vote to 22 percent for Kotek. Johnson claimed 8 percent.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.11.22
Ken Earls, President of the USSV Charitable Foundation talks about his time in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service in the 1960’s. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 11 22 VET.
SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
Roseburg resumes veneer mill operations after devastating fire
WEED, Calif. -- After a devastating fire on Sept. 2 at a mill in Weed Calif., that damaged the mill and caused extensive damage to the nearby communities, Roseburg Forest Products began full operations of its veneer manufacturing plant Wednesday, Nov. 9, including returning 145 team members to full schedules.
Rogue Valley cities and counties put psilocybin therapy back to the test
Voters in Southern Oregon on Tuesday will have the chance once and for all to re-affirm or deny their support for psilocybin therapy's use in clinical settings. As part of Measure 109, passed two years ago, cities and counties were given the option to be able to opt back out and send the issue back to the voters. Psilocybin is now back on the ballot in 75% the state's counties, including all of Southern and Eastern Oregon.
