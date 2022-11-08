Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Tim Scott heading back to US Senate as bigger ambitions loom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has won reelection to what he said will be his last term serving South Carolina. But the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger political ambitions yet. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned and also won a special election.
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
FOX 28 Spokane
Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
FOX 28 Spokane
South Dakota’s Thune wins reelection to 4th U.S. Senate term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota has won reelection to a fourth term. He will return to the Senate and is expected to make a bid to become the next GOP leader. Thune cruised to victory in South Dakota with a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Brian Bengs. He is the second-ranking Senate Republican, and he is seen as a potential pick to someday succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell.
FOX 28 Spokane
Welch moves from House to Senate to succeed Leahy in Vermont
Vermont’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives is moving to the Senate. Democratic Rep. Peter Welch was elected Tuesday to the seat currently held by retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy. Welch served Vermont in the House since his 2006 election. He easily defeated Republican Gerald Malloy, a retired U.S. Army officer who moved to Vermont in 2020. The 75-year-old Welch is giving up his House seniority to start as a freshman Senator. He said his experience is needed in the Senate at a time when he feels the foundation of American democracy is under threat. Malloy was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He said he was a pro-life conservative who wants to reduce the size of government.
FOX 28 Spokane
Nickel wins North Carolina US House seat over GOP’s Hines
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeated Republican political newcomer Bo Hines for an open U.S. House seat in the state’s lone swing district along Raleigh’s southern border. Nickel, who has served Raleigh and nearby Cary in the state Senate since 2019, will now represent in Congress the urban, suburban and rural communities of the newly redrawn and relocated 13th District. His opponent, a 27-year-old former college football player who had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, had relocated to the district from Winston-Salem just a month before the May primary. The 13th District stretches from the southern border of the capital city beltline interstate loop to the farm land outside Goldsboro.
FOX 28 Spokane
Patty Murray defeats challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington’s senior senator
Democratic incumbent Senator Patty Murray defeated Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington state’s senior senator. Smiley, a longtime veterans advocate, focused much of her campaign on painting Murray as out of touch and steeped in the politics of Washington D.C. Her campaign attempted to undercut Murray’s image as a relatable “mom in tennis shoes.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Rep. McMorris Rodgers defeats Hill in race for Washington’s 5th US congressional district seat
SPOKANE, Wash. – Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers defeated Democrat Natasha Hill in the race for Washington’s fifth congressional district seat. McMorris Rodgers will return to Washington D.C. to represent the voters of eastern Washington for a ninth consecutive term. She focused her campaign on her record in congress. On her website, she said she delivered on “agriculture, health care, forest management, hydropower, Fairchild Airforce Base and veterans.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has won a third term in Washington, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy. Levy, a Republican National Committee member, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, a move that helped her score an upset primary victory in August. Blumenthal, a veteran Democratic politician in Connecticut, portrayed Levy as a risk to abortion rights in Connecticut and a rubber stamp for GOP policies. The senator was able to successfully deflect Levy’s accusations that he and President Joe Biden are responsible for the nation’s high rate of inflation and other economic challenges facing voters. Blumenthal, who is seeking a third term, has cast Levy as a risk to abortion rights.
FOX 28 Spokane
Democrat Marilyn Strickland wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 10th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marilyn Strickland wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 10th Congressional District.
FOX 28 Spokane
Burgess Owens, GOP congressmen win reelection in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Congressman Burgess Owens won reelection to a second term on Tuesday, solidifying the Republican Party’s grip on Utah’s delegation to Washington as it vies for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Reps. Blake Moore, Chris Stewart and John Curtis will all return for another two years. The midterm election wins maintain the balance of power in Utah, which has had four Republicans and zero Democrats in Congress since 2021. The congressional elections were the first since Utah’s Republican-controlled Legislature redrew the state’s political maps during the once-in-a-decade redistricting process. Owens is one of two Black Republicans in the House of Representatives.
FOX 28 Spokane
Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress. Ryan defeated Republican challenger Colin Schmitt in a very close race. He is one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election. The Democrat initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor. Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights. He is a former Ulster County executive.
FOX 28 Spokane
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran knows he could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up defeating him. But he said in a Friday interview with The Associated Press that he could do that because “that’s not who I am.” O’Halleran lost to former Navy Seal Eli Crane in the huge 2nd District that runs from northeastern Arizona to Tucson. Redistricting made it heavily Republican and nearly unwinnable even for a moderate Democrat like O’Halleran who was well-known in the area. Crane embraces former President Donald Trump’s American First movement and says his election will help get the country back on track.
FOX 28 Spokane
Trump loyalist Boebert’s reelection bid could go to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert’s race against Democrat Adam Frisch remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount. The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state’s sprawling, conservative leaning 3rd Congressional District but she trailed on election night. Boebert only took a roughly 800-vote lead after two days of additional counting with thousands of ballots left to be tabulated. The margin gave her a 0.2 percentage point lead, well within the 0.5-point margin that triggers an automatic recount.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 2:19 a.m. EST
Fetterman beats Oz to flip Pennsylvania Senate seat for Dems. WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. The win gives Democrats breathing room as the party seeks to keep hold of its narrow Senate majority. It also serves as a major rebuke to former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Oz. Democrats mounted a surprising show of strength Wednesday as they repelled a series of Republican challengers in closely watched contests for Congress and governor’s mansions. Ultimately, control of Capitol Hill was unclear as votes were still being counted.
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rep. Schrier defeats challenger Larkin in hotly contested 8th congressional district race
ISSAQUAH, Wash. – Democratic Representative Kim Schrier defeated Republican challenger Matt Larkin in a close matchup for Washington’s eighth congressional district seat. The national Republican and Democratic parties targeted the seat, which has historically leaned conservative. Schrier first won it in 2018, after longtime Republican Rep. Dave Reichert retired.
AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was told to resign or be fired less than a year after he was confirmed as the Biden administration’s choice to lead the agency, according to two people who were briefed on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. He is refusing to step...
Trump sues to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee
The select committee’s subpoena required Trump to appear for a deposition on Monday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman Celebrates 115th Birthday
A woman in Iowa is celebrating her birthday, which officially makes her the oldest person in the US. Watch her story here.
Comments / 0