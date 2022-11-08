Global Inland Water Freight Transport Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Microsoft, IBM, SAP and Tata Consultancy Services Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Biorefinery Products Global Market Report 2022: Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher estimates that the global demand for biorefinery products will increase. There are two key distinct categories of biorefinery products: bioenergetic and non-bioenergetic biorefinery products. Many bioenergetic biorefinery products are now going commercial, with commercially available production...
Global Port Equipment Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Electric Port Equipment and Automated Operations to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Port Equipment Market by Solution (Equipment, Software & Solutions), Investment (New Ports, Existing Ports), Application, Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), Operation (Conventional, Autonomous) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global port equipment market is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion...
Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Increased Government Investments in Playgrounds & Parks Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Sweden lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% during 2022-2027. MARKET INSIGHTS. In 2021, the lawn mowers market witnessed a high rise in demand across Sweden owing to...
Structured Cabling Market Projected to be Valued at US$ 22.76 Billion by 2031, TMR Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Increasing investments for advancing infrastructures in telecommunications industry and rising customer requirement for faster internet connectivity are key drivers for the structured cabling market. Rising subscriber numbers in the telecommunications industry are compelling the telecom operators to upgrade and enhance their existing network infrastructures. This trend is expected to bode well for the market. The structured cabling market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period of 2021 - 2031, states a recent research report.
Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Surging Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The precision diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 15,157.61 million in 2022 to US$ 33,007.52 million...
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Vehicle Production and Sales Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow from $34.05 billion in 2021 to $36.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow to $44.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.28%.
CRISPR and CAS Genes Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in CRISPR System Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "CRISPR and CAS Genes Market Analysis by Product & Service, by Application by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The CRISPR and CAS genes market size is estimated to be USD 1095 million in 2021 and is expected...
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Cooperation Between Key Players Crucial for Continued Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Quantum Computing Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By End-user- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 490.51 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2,930.67 Million...
Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022: Featuring AirStrip Technologies, Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation & McKesson - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart healthcare products market is expected to grow from $174.26 billion in 2021 to $195.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.22%. The smart healthcare products market is expected to grow to $310.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.24%.
Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu, Huawei & Cisco Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data center services market is expected to grow from $52.75 billion in 2021 to $60.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $107.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.57%.
Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B: Comprehensive Product Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson AIR 3219 B41K system. This product is a 5G NR massive MIMO 32T32R antenna radio unit and supports the RU functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.
Norwegian travelers get simplified Indian visa process
The India visa application process just got easier for Norwegian citizens, thanks to the new electronic travel authorization (ETA) service.indian visa online is proud to offer this new service to help make your travel plans to India a reality. With our assistance, you can apply for an ETA quickly and easily, without having to go through the hassle of paperwork and long lines.Whether you're planning a business trip or a leisurely vacation, we can help make the process of getting your Indian visa simple and streamlined. Contact us today to learn more about our services and how we can help make your travel dreams a reality.
Goodbody Health Limited Publishes Financial Results Q3 2022
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces its Q3 2022 unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the nine months to 30 September 2022. The revenue at £9.29m was £0.59m lower than the comparative period in 2021. As anticipated, the Q3 quarter was lower than Q2 due to the expected decline in COVID testing due to the change in travel requirements and a reduction of countries requiring testing and the time required for piloting new services.
U.S. Bank Technology and Operations Leader to Retire in Late 2023
U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) announced executive leadership changes today that will change how the company manages technology and operations for its employees and customers. Jeff von Gillern, vice chair of Technology and Operations Services, intends to retire from the company in late 2023 after more than 20 years of service to the organization.
Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Three New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with Air Astana
Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Air Astana, the national carrier of Kazakhstan. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Air Astana beginning in early 2025 through spring 2026 from ALC’s order book with Boeing. “We are pleased...
VRRB, a US based blockchain startup which is focused on building a lightweight blockchain consensus algorithm.
VRRB aims to create a blockchain that solves many of the issues with existing consensus algorithms. They have raised an undisclosed amount in an oversubscribed seed funding round from a select number of strategic investors. Founded in 2021 by Andrew Smith, Sanjay Bandare, and Shiva Kintali, VRRB is a startup...
Pertamina, Keppel Infrastructure, and Chevron Sign Agreement to Explore Development of Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Projects in Indonesia
Pertamina Power Indonesia (Pertamina NRE), Keppel Infrastructure, through Keppel New Energy Pte. Ltd., and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), through Chevron New Energies International Pte. Ltd. (Chevron New Energies), have signed a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) to explore the development of selected green hydrogen and green ammonia projects using renewable energy located primarily in Sumatera, Indonesia.
NCR to Participate in Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s FinTech Conference on November 14, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the...
B2C2 Appoints Nicola White as Group CEO
B2C2, the institutional digital asset pioneer, today announces that it has appointed Nicola White as Group CEO. Having been instrumental to the acquisition of B2C2 by SBI, Phillip Gillespie will step down as Group CEO to focus on a ventures role with SBI. The appointment is effective as of November 4 and follows a planned transition over the past three months.
