New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
Hudson Valley Extends Shameful #1 Rank in DWI Arrests
Despite the best efforts of law enforcement, Hudson Valley motorists continue to drink and drive more than anyone else. It's unclear why we're so stupid, but it's obvious that the Hudson Valley has a real problem when it comes to figuring out the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found
A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
‘Chance For Snow’ For Hudson Valley, New York Next Week
Winter is coming. The chance of the Hudson Valley dealing with its first snowstorm of the season is increasing. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Police ‘Honor’ Upstate New York Sergeant After Line Of Duty Death
New York State Police honored the life of a sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, who passed away. Last week, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New...
Nearly 1 Million Winning Tickets Sold In New York For Record Powerball
Powerball winning tickets worth a combined $5 million were sold in New York State for the record Powerball jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing, which ended up being announced Tuesday morning, produced a jackpot winner in California. The ticketholder won over $2 billion. Lottery officials also announced 22 tickets sold across the...
What is New York State’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?
Thanksgiving is not that far off, and many of you are probably already putting together a to-do list for the big occasion. Again, the cost of Thanksgiving keeps on going up every year. CNN says that "whole frozen turkey prices have increased from $1.15 per pound at this time in 2021 to $1.47 per pound for the week of October 28 to November 3, 2022.".
Certain Prisoners In New York State Lose Access To Their Free Tablets
Incarcerated individuals in one New York State no longer have access to electronic tablets. Many prisoners use the tablets, which were provided free of charge, to watch movies, read, send emails, do job training programs, and listen to music, according to the Gothamist. Apparently, the contract with the tablet provider,...
Is It Really Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New York State?
Have you ever asked yourself the question, "Is it legal for me to sleep in my car in New York State?" Do you think a cop will write you a ticket if they find you asleep in your car?. While there are certain areas that do not allow people to...
Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State
The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor. Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years. New...
Unofficial Hudson Valley, New York State 2022 Election Results
The results are coming in for key races in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. It appears Gov. Kathy Hochul is New York's first female governor. However, her challenger Long Island Congressman has yet to concede. Below are unofficial results for key races across New York State and...
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor
One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Over 20 tickets sold in New York State for the record Powerball jackpot are third-prize winners. Just because you didn't win doesn't mean you didn't earn a good amount of money!. The record Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and it remained delayed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Record...
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
Do You Live Near One Of The 15 Prisons In New York State With Most Dangerous Prisoners?
Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is.
New Jersey man accused in Schenectady double kidnapping
A New Jersey man was brought back to Schenectady County on Tuesday, where he will soon face trial in the kidnapping of two children back in January.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
Hand Sanitizer Recalled In New York State, May Contain Toxic Methanol
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that a company has issued a recall for hand sanitizer that may contain Methanol. Adam’s Polishes, LLC, which is based in Thornton, Colorado, is recalling Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer. FDA testing found that lot 133475 of the hand sanitizer contains methanol. The company is recalling 19 other lots voluntarily to be cautious.
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
