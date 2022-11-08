Global Metal Biocides Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Troy Corporation, Siddharth Chemicals, BASF and Evonik Industries Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Increasing investments for advancing infrastructures in telecommunications industry and rising customer requirement for faster internet connectivity are key drivers for the structured cabling market. Rising subscriber numbers in the telecommunications industry are compelling the telecom operators to upgrade and enhance their existing network infrastructures. This trend is expected to bode well for the market. The structured cabling market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period of 2021 - 2031, states a recent research report.

1 DAY AGO