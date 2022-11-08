Global Metal Biocides Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Troy Corporation, Siddharth Chemicals, BASF and Evonik Industries Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Increased Government Investments in Playgrounds & Parks Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Sweden lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% during 2022-2027. MARKET INSIGHTS. In 2021, the lawn mowers market witnessed a high rise in demand across Sweden owing to...
Structured Cabling Market Projected to be Valued at US$ 22.76 Billion by 2031, TMR Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Increasing investments for advancing infrastructures in telecommunications industry and rising customer requirement for faster internet connectivity are key drivers for the structured cabling market. Rising subscriber numbers in the telecommunications industry are compelling the telecom operators to upgrade and enhance their existing network infrastructures. This trend is expected to bode well for the market. The structured cabling market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period of 2021 - 2031, states a recent research report.
Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu, Huawei & Cisco Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data center services market is expected to grow from $52.75 billion in 2021 to $60.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $107.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.57%.
CRISPR and CAS Genes Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in CRISPR System Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "CRISPR and CAS Genes Market Analysis by Product & Service, by Application by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The CRISPR and CAS genes market size is estimated to be USD 1095 million in 2021 and is expected...
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Vehicle Production and Sales Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow from $34.05 billion in 2021 to $36.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow to $44.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.28%.
Global Port Equipment Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Electric Port Equipment and Automated Operations to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Port Equipment Market by Solution (Equipment, Software & Solutions), Investment (New Ports, Existing Ports), Application, Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), Operation (Conventional, Autonomous) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global port equipment market is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion...
Dairy Sector Reports Progress on Global Pathways to Dairy Net Zero Climate Initiative at COP27
At COP27 today the dairy sector reported its progress underway as part of its global Pathways to Dairy Net Zero effort, the first of its kind in agriculture in terms of size and scope. Research has identified practical mitigation options suited to dairy production systems throughout the world and is...
Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B: Comprehensive Product Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson AIR 3219 B41K system. This product is a 5G NR massive MIMO 32T32R antenna radio unit and supports the RU functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.
National Spice Association & TCI Prepares Digital Platform for Selling and Buying Spices
TCI accommodates Indonesian spice products and helps farmers and business actors through digital technology. JAKARTA, Indonesia & DUBAI, UAE - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- The Indonesian government has designated December 11 as 'National Spice Day.' This step is an effort to restore Indonesia's glory as a spice-producing country. As one of the concrete steps to support this, some business actors formed the National Spice Association (ASRENAL) on November 4, 2022. ASRENAL exists to accommodate business actors, farmers, SMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and business owners who engage in the agricultural sector. Spices and their derivatives throughout Indonesia.
Nutcracker Therapeutics Reports Strong Anti-Tumor Responses of Lead mRNA Immunotherapy in Preclinical Data Presented at SITC Annual Meeting 2022
100 percent of mice treated with NTX-250 saw complete regression of tumors, long-term survival, and robust immune cell infiltration. NTX-250 demonstrated translational potential in non-human primates by inducing HPV-specific immune responses. Nutcracker Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative RNA therapies through its proprietary technology platform, today presented...
Novotech Chairs BioCentury Summit Workshop on How to Build and Finance an East-West MRCT Strategy
2:30 PM - (PACIFIC TIME ZONE) - PATRICIA KEEGAN, M.D.: Chief Medical Officer, Junshi Biosciences. - KE LIU, M.D., PH.D.: Chief Development Officer, Marengo Therapeutics. - ROGER LUO, PH.D.: Chief Development Officer, Overland Pharmaceuticals. - PEONY YU, M.D.: Chief Medical Officer, Apollomics Inc. Novotech has significant real-world experience in East-West...
NCR to Participate in Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s FinTech Conference on November 14, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the...
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
Modiv Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Ladenburg Thalmann with a “Buy” Recommendation
Modiv Inc. (“Modiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MDV), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate properties, today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. initiated coverage on the Company with a “Buy” recommendation. Modiv now has five independent equity research analysts covering the company, all five with “Buy” recommendations, and an upside potential from our current share price to the consensus target price of over 90%.
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (SPGS WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol SPGS WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A common stock — ticker symbol SPGS — and units — ticker symbol SPGS.U — will continue on the NYSE.
NEJM Evidence Publishes Results for ImmunityBio’s QUILT 3.032 Registrational Trial of IL-15 Superagonist N-803 Plus BCG in Patients with Bladder Cancer
Primary endpoint met in high-risk carcinoma in situ (CIS) cohort with 71% complete response rate (CR) with a median duration of response of 26.6 months, a 53% CR rate at 24 months and a safety profile comparable to BCG alone. This novel IL-15 superagonist N-803 – referred to as nogpendekin...
