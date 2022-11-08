Read full article on original website
Never back down: LSU Men's Basketball gets their second win of the season against Arkansas State
The LSU Men's Basketball team defeated Arkansas State 61-52 for their second win of the season. The Tigers fell behind for the first time all season, 10-9, at the 13 minute mark of the first half, but Arkansas State’s lead was just over a minute as the Purple and Gold led at the half, 31-26.
Another 70 point win: LSU Women’s Basketball defeats Mississippi Valley State
LSU Women’s Basketball added another win to the books tonight as they defeated Mississippi Valley State 111 to 41. Sophomore Forward Angel Reese cleaned up the boards quick in the first quarter with 7 rebounds for the Tigers. The Tigers got off to a hot start offensively in the...
Thrill of the chase: LSU Soccer wins first round of NCAA Tournament by keeping possession
Fans packed the stands at LSU Soccer Stadium for the first round of the NCAA tournament. After making the Lamar Cardinals chase them all over the field, the Tigers came out on top. With a final score of 3-1, LSU added one more to their previous 3-0 win streak over...
LSU Soccer discusses their 3-1 win against Lamar in the first round of the NCAA tournament
The No. 8-seeded LSU soccer team defeated the Lamar Cardinals, 3-1, to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. LSU Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson is thrilled for her players and liked their performance all throughout the match. "I think it was great to get some goals and...
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU WBB vs MVSU 11.11.22
Another game scoring over 100 points, the Lady Tigers with another upset vs. Mississippi Valley State Friday night. The Tigers won 111-41 now improving their record to 2-0. The game Friday night was the second time in program history LSU scored over 100 points in consecutive games.
Tigers on top: LSU Sports dominating the field and the court this week
The LSU Men's Basketball team won their season opener yesterday with new head coach Matt McMahon. They defeated the Kansas City Roos 74-63. The Lady Tigers will take on the Devilettes in the PMAC tomorrow. They also won their first game of the season against Bellarmine on Monday. LSU Soccer...
Sealed the division: LSU Football clinches the SEC West following Alabama's win over Ole Miss
The SEC championship is still a few weeks away, but the SEC West has already been decided. The Tiger's win earlier in the day against Arkansas eliminated Alabama but a win for the Rebels would have kept Ole Miss alive. LSU got the help it needed from Alabama, who won...
Weather Update: What you need to know heading for the LSU v. Arkansas game this weekend
If you're heading to Fayetteville this weekend to cheer on the LSU Tigers, the game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the game and no concern for rain. However, temperatures will be in the high 30s and low 40s throughout the game, and breezy conditions will make temperatures feel even colder. Make sure you prepare for the cold temperatures by wearing layers and dressing for warmth if you're watching the game in Arkansas this weekend.
When one door closes another will always open
A normal classroom at LSU is full of students with many different backgrounds and experiences. However, 21 years ago, the majority of students were in diapers. Bradley Miller; however, was in his 6th grade homeroom learning that a plane had just hit the world trade center. “They kind of stopped...
LSU Military & Veterans Student Center is holding its second annual Ruck March
Tomorrow is Veteran’s Day, and the LSU Military & Veterans Student Center is hosting their second annual Ruck March in honor of all veterans. Before the march, veterans pack their ruck sacks full of military gear and memorabilia and start walking down Veterans Drive. The walk is a mile-long...
