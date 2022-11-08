Read full article on original website
Person accused of stealing, crashing Jackson police car
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person allegedly stole a Jackson Police Department (JPD) patrol vehicle on Thursday, November 10. Police said the person, who has not been identified, was apprehended on Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Bailey Avenue after the patrol car crashed. Officer Sam Brown said the vehicle was initially stolen by the person near […]
JPD arrests suspect after stealing, crashing one of their vehicles
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police Department (JPD) are investigating after a suspect steals one of their vehicles and crashes it. It happened Thursday, November 10, 2022, on Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Bailey Avenue. Officers chased the suspect and made an arrest on the scene after the crash. No injuries were reported. Capitol Police were also on […]
WAPT
Man accused of stealing JPD car, leading officers on chase not facing charges, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of stealing a Jackson police car and leading officers on a high-speed chase is not facing criminal charges, according to Jackson Police Chief James Davis. The man, who was taken into custody after the 30-minute chase, was taken to a hospital for treatment....
Mississippi Link
Arson suspect arrested for setting 7 fires in West Jackson – also caught on camera breaking glass at College Hill Church
Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with seven fires that were set in West Jackson November 8. Each fire was set in close proximity to Jackson State University, two of which are predominately black churches. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, located at 1505 Robinson Road, was one of the churches...
WLBT
Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community. “One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of...
Suspect arrested after 7 fires set across Mississippi capital city, including at churches and field at Jackson State University
Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with seven fires set across Mississippi's capital city early Tuesday. At least two of the buildings set ablaze in Jackson were churches; one was burned to the ground. Another fire broke out on fences surrounding the baseball practice field at Jackson State University, a historically Black public university. No injuries were reported.
WAPT
Chief: Arson suspect caught on camera trying to break window at church hours before fires set
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's police chief confirmed thata man suspected of setting seven fires, including at two churches, was caught on camera hours before trying to break a glass door at another church. Surveillance video from College Hill Baptist Church shows a person who Chief James Davis said is...
Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school
Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening. Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media...
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating seven overnight arsons, including at two churches
JACKSON, Miss. - Fire investigators are searching for more information regarding six overnight arsons that took place early Tuesday morning at and around Jackson State University. At least two of the buildings that were set on fire were churches, according to WLBT. One of the fires was set at the...
WKRG
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
WAPT
Man arrested after UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender...
Suspects identified in fatal Warren County shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured. Pace […]
WAPT
Detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center back in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Preston Hart, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week, is back in custody. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart, 29, was captured at a north Jackson apartment complex Thursday morning by Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
WLBT
Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
WLBT
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
WLBT
Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
WLBT
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head. Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded...
WLBT
Churches begin to rebuild after being set on fire by arsonist
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of Epiphany Lutheran Church were hoping to attend the church service this upcoming Sunday. After a devastating and destructive fire, church leaders are now left to pick up the pieces after becoming victims of arson. “Only a sick individual would do a thing like this,...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, November 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say...
brproud.com
Human remains found in Mississippi home after dog reportedly seen carrying severed arm
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in...
