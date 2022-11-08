Read full article on original website
You Kitchen
New dumpling shops in the San Gabriel Valley tend to face an uphill battle—there’s just so much competition—but that’s not the case for You Kitchen. Open since 019, this tiny stripmall shop has 13 different kinds of dumplings and a steady line of hungry customers. We recommend concentrating on the “house dumplings” with chives and fish—order them pan-fried with nicely charred edges—as well as the sweet and savory chicken, shrimp, and corn dumplings. Definitely snag a “Big Mouth” pocket too, a delicious pork-filled open-faced pastry that has nothing to do with the hormone monster.
Kyochon Chicken
Korean fried chicken enthusiasts have long debated the superior of two popular franchises: Bonchon or Kyochon? Our pick between the two is KyoChon, a counter-service Korean chain spot serving light and airy chicken wings on W 6th Street in Ktown. The standout element of Kyochon’s chicken wings is the crispy batter— a thick coating of crackly skin that holds its crunchy texture under a spicy soy garlic glaze. We also like that Kyochon’s wings are on the smaller side, which makes taking down a 10-piece order less daunting.
Koyn
Koyn is a restaurant with two moods. There’s the light and relaxing upstairs dining room where you'll find groups of friends catching up over rock shrimp, while you catch a glimpse of yellowtail being sliced in front of the stunning sushi counter. Downstairs is where you’ll find a moody, black and red den that says “seduce me with sashimi”. That’s enough reason to come to this upmarket Japanese spot in Mayfair, but the other—and most important—is that wherever you're sitting, the food is so pretty you won’t want to eat it and satisfying once you do. From the golden crispy rice topped with minced tuna and a zingy jalapeño, to the seaweed-wrapped spicy salmon roll that we immediately ordered a second round of—the dishes here are all the things you’ve heard of before, just done extremely well.
Seoul House of Tofu
If you’re looking for Korean food in a slightly more upscale setting than Tofu Ya, head to Seoul Garden. They also excel in the sundubu combo department, but the prices are slightly higher and the banchan aren’t quite as exciting. Head here instead of Tofu Ya for a sit-down meal with friends where you’ll drink plenty of beer and soju while inhaling tofu stew and sweet, salty meat.
Prince Tea House
There aren’t many places in the city where you can live out your Alice in Wonderland tea party fantasies. But at Chinatown’s Prince Tea House, with its velvety pastries, metallic finger sandwich towers, buttery waffles, and china so fancy that it looks like it came from the set of The Crown, that’s exactly what you can do. Open daily at noon, they have everything from smoked salmon salad and scones to egg salad sandwiches–the $55 tea for two includes all of them, plus unlimited tea. Bring a group of friends here, pair your purple yam crêpe cake (our favorite) with teas ranging from oolong or passion fruit to lavender green milk, and dive into a spread that looks more impressive than anything that existed in Alice’s imagination.
Pho Xe Lua
Stepping into Pho Xe Lua is like stepping into the ’90s–tables are set with Chinese zodiac paper placemats, there’s a lobster tank in the entry, and scenes of palm trees and beaches are etched in enamel in the glass dividers. Time warp aside, it serves some excellent, flavorful pho in huge portions–the pho tai always arrives piping hot, its slices of rare beef and white onion cooking in the broth. It can be tough to find when Chinatown is bustling, so keep an eye out for the glowing neon choo choo train in their window.
JewBoy Sliders
From the folks behind JewBoy Burgers and JewBoy Subs, JewBoy Sliders takes the tiniest step in sandwich evolution. They offer a couple different slider varieties here, plus fries, latkes, and queso. For bonus points, try putting all that on your slider and let us know how it goes. They’re located in front of Violet Crown Social Club on East Sixth street, and they’re open late six nights a week.
Grou Coffee + Cowork
Grou is a coffee shop/coworking space hybrid near Merrick Park. They serve espresso and drip coffee from the nearby Per’La and provide an assortment of tarts, pastries, and desserts sourced from local restaurants and bakeries. Grou also has an adjacent coworking space with eight private offices, but it’s only accessible for $30 an hour and it’s far from luxurious. Unless you’re desperate, work from the cafe and outdoor tables, which are comfortable enough and cost $0 an hour. Just make sure your laptop is fully charged because there aren’t many outlets to choose from.
Pocha
Pocha is a Mexican spot on York Blvd that blends flavors from both sides of the border, along with lots of hot pink and messages of female empowerment on the walls. You come here for a mix of traditional dishes and some creative spins that actually work: freshly charred elote with crema and cotija cheese, shrimp ceviche with Persian cucumbers and toasted sesame oil, and an ingenious creation called la burrita. It's a burrito made with a thin crepe that's incredibly fluffy, delicious, and light enough to contemplate ordering a second one. Go with the braised brisket as your protein option because it's tender and juicy, or try one of Pocha's vegan options, too.
Shree Krishna Vada Pav
This vegetarian and vegan mini-chain has locations in Hounslow, Ilford, and Harrow, all specialising in vada pav—a slider-sized Maharashtran snack of deep-fried potato in a little doughy white bread bap, alongside whacks of chilli and coconut chutneys. As far as handheld, two-gobble snacks go, these are very much up there. The Harrow location, like all of them, is a colourful, casual, fast food-ish space that’s just as good for a solo lunch as it is a quick and delicious good-value dinner. If you’re after something heartier and more gravy-heavy, get the vada misal or the methi malai mutter, and be content in the knowledge that very little here costs more than £10.
Luyixian
The Shanghainese-leaning menu at this tiny noodle shop is filled with dishes you can find at other restaurants in the area, but the reason to bee-line to this little cafe is for their house special braised beef noodles. This is the kind of dish you eat on a Monday, dream about all week, and then have again on Friday, because your body can’t go any longer without it. The dark, cloudy broth is rich and spicy, and thin, chewy noodles soak up the intense flavors as you eat. Thick chunks of braised beef that tie it all together—so moist and succulent that chewing is an optional activity.
Serenidad
Serenidad is a Latin-inspired eatery that brings a jolt of new culinary life to the limited dining scene in Cascade Heights thanks to rising star chef and owner Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, also in Cascade). With a snazzy bar, furry lights, and buckled-pillow booths, Serenidad is as fun and eclectic as VanTrece’s other food fusions. We like inventive dishes such as the Lomo Saltado, a flavorful take on steak frites, consisting of stir-fried ribeye and a bed of fries smothered under sauteed vegetable and drinks like Mama Coco (rum, Mexican corn liqueur, agave, and vanilla bitters).
Hyderabadi Spice
Most meals at South Indian restaurant Hyderabadi Spice start with ordering biryani and end with spooning leftovers into foil containers. At the low-key East Ham spot, the fragrant and expertly spiced rice dish is king. Every table ends up strewn with stray golden grains that are cooked dum-style (with a pastry lid), and served as a glorious mound on plates or in handis, layered with tender chicken, lamb, or prawns. Know that Hyderabadi Spice’s excellent biryanis are no secret and this spot gets busy in the evening, so book ahead. But whether you come with the whole family, friends, or just for a casual date night, servers are accommodating. They’ll make room for buggies, set out highchairs, and provide plenty of takeaway boxes when it’s clear ordering starters, haleem, naan, and the epic biryani for two was actually too much.
Saigon Eden
If you come to Saigon Eden, a large Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Alhambra, and order some pho or a banh mi, you’ll have a perfectly fine meal. But to have a great meal, go for the bún riêu, a rich, tomato-based vermicelli soup that you don’t often find outside of Orange County’s Little Saigon. It comes stocked with ground shrimp and crab meat, giving it a sweet, yet musky flavor, along with big chunks of fried tofu. Definitely snag an order of the cha gio as well, which are crunchy, deep-fried imperial rolls filled with a sweet, fragrant pork and vegetable mix.
Nam Phuong
The quintessential Vietnamese restaurant, Nam Phuong sits at the center of Little Saigon’s Wing Phat plaza (or what we affectionately refer to as "Chaos Corner"). Its walls are covered in murals of Vietnamese islands, chandeliers light up the endless rows of tables, and a TV plays videos of club goers untz-untzing at Patong Beach. Bring a group for big bowls of pho in 12 varieties, including shrimp and vegetarian. Our favorite is #163, a fragrant, lemongrass-forward broth packed with slices of eye round steak and surprisingly tender meatballs.
Kossoff's
The Kossoff family has been baking in London since the 1920s and, four generations later, it’s led to this friendly, airy bakery in Kentish Town. Putting their delicious croissant cups and springy focaccia aside, this is the kind of place that every area in London would welcome with open arms. It’s buttery, lamination heaven, and there a load of freshly made salads and sandwiches for lunch as well. Bear in mind a queue can form fast—especially during that lazy, mid-morning period on weekends—but come by early and there are plenty of tables to choose from. Or get everything to go. These pastries don’t wait around for anybody.
Citizen Public Market
Citizen is a food hall in downtown Culver City that you can think of it as an immediate upgrade for any studio or tech worker looking for a decent lunch. The place isn’t overwhelmingly large (there are only seven stalls), but there's a solid range of vendors that make it worth a visit. There are plump Baja oysters and uni trays at Jolly Oyster, carnitas tacos at Mexicology, Japanese fried chicken at Go-Go Bird, and pizza from Nancy Silverton at Pizzette. A bonus feature here is Bar Bohemien, a rooftop bar with decent cocktails. It’s also a great spot to eat all the food you bought from downstairs.
Pecorino
According to Pecorino's Instagram, this San Vicente spot invented cacio e pepe, and we're pretty sure that's not true. Here's what we know: Pecorino's food ranges from relatively simple to quite fancy, and the menu’s high prices don’t discriminate. The cheapest thing, a light vegetable soup, is $12, and their “quick light lunch” menu starts at a steep $38. But we don’t leave Pecorino angrily waving our wallets in the air because the food is actually good. There’s a warm cannellini bean salad with generous amounts of bottarga, an excellent amatriciana with al dente bucatini, and a beautiful parchment-baked sole filet topped with potato and zucchini slices that resemble fish scales (like we said, pretty fancy). Our only major complaint is that Pecorino gets really sleepy in a sea of sleepy restaurants. It's the type of restaurant you go to dine alone with your thoughts or with someone who is hard of hearing. The soft jazz playing gets drowned out by the noise of clinking cutlery. On the bright side, there's free parking in the back.
Aunt Ginny's
At Aunt Ginny’s, everyone’s always having too much fun to notice the two people who look like they just met at a DSA meeting getting to third base at a tiny booth in the corner. This dive-adjacent bar in Ridgewood checks all the boxes of a great hang: shot-and-beer specials, pool table, X-Men vs. Street Fighter machine, photo booth, etc. But the main reason we want to plan all of our birthday parties here is the food. I Like Food operates from a tiny window in the back, serving an extensive menu of bar food that ranges from classic to chaotic. Offerings include nachos, fried chicken sandwiches, everything bagel chicken wings, churro french fries, and a pernil-stuffed crunchwrap they call a “crispwrap” for, we assume, legal reasons. Almost all of this food can be made vegan or vegetarian, cementing Aunt Ginny’s crowd-pleaser status.
