South Carolina State

Election Day: What SC voters should know at the polls

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2popCc_0j2ptV7O00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina voters who have not already cast their ballot will be out at the polls on Tuesday to choose who they want to lead their party in the 2022 general election.

With polls opening at 7 a.m., voters will decide who they want to run for several offices including the governor, superintendent of education, and U.S. Senate. There are also a number of municipal offices from local school boards to city councils, mayoral and the SC House of Representatives.

Here’s what you need to know about the midterm election:

Will I need a photo ID to vote?

Yes, when voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place :

  • SC Driver’s License
  • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
  • SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
  • Federal Military ID
  • US Passport

How do I find my polling place?

You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “ Find my Polling Place .” Polling places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 PM will be allowed to vote.

South Carolina statewide election guide for 2022 midterms

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Check my Voter Registration.” You’ll need to enter your name, county, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number.

Can I still register to vote?

Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

Election Guide: Who is on the ballot in local elections?

What kind of changes can I expect at the poll?

New district maps were redrawn ahead of the June primary. Some voters may be surprised to find they are in a new Congressional or Senate district when heading to the polls. If you are unsure, take a moment to download a sample ballot based on your voting precinct by clicking here .

How can I find election results?

News 2 will provide the most up-to-date election results in real-time once polls are closed. You can find them on counton2.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. — The first votes are expected by 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Related
WCBD Count on 2

SC GOP leader says straight-ticket voting really helped Republicans in Nov. 8 election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, Drew McKissick, said he believes straight-ticket voting helped his party gain wins across the state during Tuesday’s midterm election. The so-called ‘red wave’ Republicans and pundits predicted did not hit the nation Tuesday night, but it did appear to have hit the Palmetto State. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Krystle Matthews optimistic in Senate, SC House races

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Associated Press projected U.S. Senator Tim Scott will hold onto his seat during Tuesday’s election, his opponent, State Representative Krystle Matthews, said she is staying positive at her watch party in Summerville. Sen. Scott has been in that seat since 2013 and said this will be his last term in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Gov. Henry McMaster re-elected for second full term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster (R) has been re-elected for his second full term as South Carolina’s governor, according to the Associated Press. VIEW REAL TIME ELECTION RESULTS He beat out former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham (D), who argued that it was time for new, younger leadership. If he serves the full term, […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Are candidates allowed to campaign at polling locations?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some voters in the Lowcountry expressed concerns after noticing candidates campaigning at precincts on Election Day. But is that illegal? One candidate running for State House District 80 was seen handing out campaign cards to voters in line at A.C. Corcoran Elementary School and shaking hands on Tuesday morning. Another voter […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find South Carolina election results

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Nancy Mace wins reelection to SC-01

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) has secured a second term as the U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s First Congressional District. She beat out Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Mace was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, ousting Democrat Joe […]
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

McMaster and Cunningham make final campaign stops

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster and gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham rallied voters across South Carolina on Monday. Governor McMaster spent time in the Upstate and the Midlands while Cunningham spoke in Charleston. The governor started his speech by talking about pushing back against the policies coming from President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Mace bids to keep Charleston-area House seat for Republicans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Rep. Nancy Mace is seeking to hang on to her Charleston-area U.S. House seat in Tuesday’s election after control of that South Carolina district has seesawed in recent years between Democrats and the GOP. The freshman congresswoman faces challenger Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who supports access to abortions in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Severe weather watches clear across most of Lowcountry Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Most of the Lowcountry has been cleared of severe weather watches prompted by Tropical Depression Nicole Friday morning. News 2 is monitoring the latest weather alerts and will update this story in real-time. UPDATE 7:05 A.M. Berkeley and Charleston counties are cleared from the tornado watch. The watch remains in effect […]
