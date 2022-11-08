Election Day: What SC voters should know at the polls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina voters who have not already cast their ballot will be out at the polls on Tuesday to choose who they want to lead their party in the 2022 general election.

With polls opening at 7 a.m., voters will decide who they want to run for several offices including the governor, superintendent of education, and U.S. Senate. There are also a number of municipal offices from local school boards to city councils, mayoral and the SC House of Representatives.

Here’s what you need to know about the midterm election:

Will I need a photo ID to vote?

Yes, when voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place :

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

How do I find my polling place?

You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “ Find my Polling Place .” Polling places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 PM will be allowed to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Check my Voter Registration.” You’ll need to enter your name, county, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number.

Can I still register to vote?

Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

What kind of changes can I expect at the poll?

New district maps were redrawn ahead of the June primary. Some voters may be surprised to find they are in a new Congressional or Senate district when heading to the polls. If you are unsure, take a moment to download a sample ballot based on your voting precinct by clicking here .

How can I find election results?

News 2 will provide the most up-to-date election results in real-time once polls are closed. You can find them on counton2.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. — The first votes are expected by 7:20 p.m.

