Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Tyla

Woman says she doesn't care if future kids get bullied for unusual names

A woman on TikTok has said she doesn’t care if her future kids get bullied for their unusual names, having already decided what she wants to call them. While some people prefer to go for something more traditional when it comes to naming their children, others like to take things a little more left-field – as TikToker @SkatePrew hopes to do when she has kids, having already earmarked her favourite names.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Old-fashioned custom is still the best way to say ‘thanks!’

DEAR ABBY: I was taught to write handwritten thank-you notes when I received a gift. Over the last few years, my gifts have been acknowledged with a brief text, Facebook post, a photo or not at all. I enjoy giving gifts, but the lack of response I receive from today's younger folks leaves me feeling frustrated and dismissed. Must I adapt my expectations to a new normal in etiquette? -- MANNERLY MISTER IN TENNESSEE DEAR MANNERLY MISTER: The topic of thank-you notes is one of the most common complaints I get from readers. While there's no excuse for not acknowledging a...
The Independent

Mum feared her toddler’s life was ruined after boiling pan fell on him

A mum feared she had ruined her baby’s life when a boiling pan full of vegetables fell on him in her kitchen leaving him horrifically injured.Michelle Whalley, 47, will never forget hearing her toddler son Charlie’s scream, which was so excruciating she thought he had “cut off a limb”, or the nightmare that followed the accident as his organs began shutting down.Now 14, Charlie endured skin graft surgery, nine years of physiotherapy and was left permanently scarred – but has become a budding footballer and has just written the book with his mum which is available at burns units across...
Scrubs Magazine

Pediatric Nurse on What Parents Need to Know About RSV

A new respiratory condition is spreading across the country, and it’s not COVID-19. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes mild flu-like symptoms, but it can cause serious health issues in some people, including children and the elderly. Hospitals have seen a rapid increase in the number of RSV infections over the last few weeks, and health experts are warning parents to be on the lookout for cold and flu-like symptoms.
Yahoo!

Some parents aren't allowing their kids to have sleepovers. Here's what experts think about slumber parties in this day and age.

For some children, a sleepover at a friend's house is viewed as a right of passage: Not only are they away from their parents for the night, but they're also in a different environment, giggling with friends and staying up past bedtime. But while some kids love sleepovers, others prefer to sleep in their own bed, feeling nervous at the thought of leaving their home for a night.
Fatherly

Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things

It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
CNET

Separation Anxiety? Here's How to Sleep Better When Alone

Separation anxiety, or the fear of being away from loved ones, happens to many people, but it's not often discussed. For many, it's most prevalent when it's time to sleep. It can be difficult to sleep when you're alone for many reasons -- like you're anxious about being solo or can't fall asleep without your partner nearby.

