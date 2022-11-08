Colorado came into Sunday’s game against Tennessee needing a lift. Fresh off a shocking loss on Friday where the Buffs looked lifeless against Grambling State in Louisiana, they traveled north to Nashville to take on No. 11 Tennessee, an SEC title contender. It’d be a great litmus test for where they’re at, but a win? The odds of that, especially playing in Tennessee, looked long at best. But Colorado’s defense was strong throughout, stymying Tennessee from three — holding the normally sharpshooting Vols to a 27% mark from deep — and the Buffs’ offense looked in sync, especially late. There were times in the first...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 33 MINUTES AGO