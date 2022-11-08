Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL's best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
Colorado men’s basketball upsets No. 11 Tennessee
Colorado came into Sunday’s game against Tennessee needing a lift. Fresh off a shocking loss on Friday where the Buffs looked lifeless against Grambling State in Louisiana, they traveled north to Nashville to take on No. 11 Tennessee, an SEC title contender. It’d be a great litmus test for where they’re at, but a win? The odds of that, especially playing in Tennessee, looked long at best. But Colorado’s defense was strong throughout, stymying Tennessee from three — holding the normally sharpshooting Vols to a 27% mark from deep — and the Buffs’ offense looked in sync, especially late. There were times in the first...
Billy Napier praises seniors following big win over South Carolina
Billy Napier was quick to praise his seniors following Florida’s 38-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday, which also happened to be the group’s last home game in the Swamp. “You can’t have a good football team unless you’ve got some maturity amongst your seniors, some presence, some...
Comments / 0